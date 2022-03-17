Home Business Wire Enpro to Present at Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference
Enpro to Present at Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and James Gentile, Vice President, Investor Relations. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http://www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on unique applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile
Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527
Email: investor.relations@enproindustries.com

