Enpro Increases Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, a 4% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share and the seventh consecutive year of increased dividends since we initiated a quarterly dividend in 2015.

“The decision to increase our quarterly dividend signals a continuation of our balanced capital allocation strategy, reflecting the durability of our business model and positive long-term outlook,” said Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend is payable on March 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2022.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on unique applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

