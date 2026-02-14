Enpro Increases Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, a 3.2% increase from the previous $0.31 per share quarterly dividend. Since initiating a dividend in 2015, the company has increased its quarterly payout annually.

“We are pleased to increase our dividend again for the eleventh consecutive year. The increase reflects the strength of our balance sheet, consistent cash generation and positive long-term outlook. We remain committed to balanced capital allocation while driving the Enpro 3.0 growth strategy,” said Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend is payable on March 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2026.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and biopharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.

