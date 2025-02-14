Enpro Increases Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, a 3.3% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. Enpro has now increased its quarterly dividend for ten consecutive years since initiating a dividend in 2015.

“We are pleased to increase our dividend for the tenth consecutive year. This increase reflects the company’s strong balance sheet, durable cash generation and continued positive long-term outlook, as well as our commitment to a balanced capital allocation strategy,” said Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2025.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.

