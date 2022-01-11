Enowa Joins Reply to Support Growth Plans in North America

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Enowa—Enowa, LLC has been acquired by Reply and joins the Reply network of companies. Reply’s global network of companies with their vast competencies in Information Technology and approximately 10,000 employees, will provide Enowa the global backing of a much larger organization, while retaining the agility, quality and closeness to its clients that it is known for today. The Reply network offers access to leading technology important to the future of Enowa clients, such as AI and IoT, plus a wider SAP competence including Customer Experience (SAP CX), Ariba, Fieldglass and Concur.

Enowa will lead the North American SAP competency for Reply from their Philadelphia area office with its nation-wide delivery team. Enowa’s competency will provide Reply’s existing clients access to experienced business process and SAP experts delivering state-of-the-art SAP S/4HANA and cloud-based solutions.

Ali Sarraf, CEO of Enowa commented, “We are very excited to be joining Reply’s network of companies as the leading SAP Consulting practice in North America. The strong interest in people, culture and customer focus that characterize Reply fit perfectly with our corporate culture. Together we will have the opportunity to bring new value to our customers.”

Winni Hesel, Partner and VP of Innovation at Enowa adds, “We love the fact that with the Reply business model, we are able to keep our culture, and can now include even more innovative technologies and digital transformation solutions in our offerings.”

Rick Place, Partner and Vice President of Enowa shared, “Enowa will continue to deliver business process and SAP consulting that meets business requirements and adheres to SAP’s future roadmap. Leveraging the Reply network, we welcome the opportunity to support Reply’s existing clients with our service offerings, add additional value to Enowa’s clients, and gain more momentum into new industries. It is an exciting start to 2022.”

Supporting and advising Enowa during this exciting change were Equiteq and Fox Rothschild. Equiteq, led by Daniel Siller, acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction, providing strategic guidance on the valuation, investor landscape, buyer outreach, and transaction terms for Enowa. Fox Rothschild, led by Peter Tucci, was responsible for the legal and tax related processes.

ENOWA LLC

Enowa is an SAP consulting company established in 2002 with a dedicated focus on business process and SAP consulting. With almost 20 years of experience, Enowa is an SAP Gold partner with recognized expertise in various industries executing domestic and global transformative projects. Enowa’s clients enjoy the expertise of certified, industry-leading experts, who understand their industry, business complexities and unique culture. Enowa’s consistency in delivering successful projects results in long-lasting, trusted relationships at all levels of our client’s organization. www.enowa.com

REPLY

Reply is specialized in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly focused companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance, and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include Consulting, System Integration, and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Contacts

Enowa, LLC Media Contact

Rick Place



rick.place@enowa.com

Tel. +1 610 296 3640