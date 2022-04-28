Home Business Wire Enjoy Technology To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11,...
Enjoy Technology To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enjoy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENJY), a technology-powered service platform reinventing Commerce at Home, today announced that the company will release first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 before the financial markets open.

The quarterly financial statements will be made available at investors.enjoy.com, and will be filed on EDGAR at sec.gov.

The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results and current business initiatives. The call will be accessible by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205 toll-free in the U.S. and +1 (833) 950-0062 in Canada, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for all other locations, access code: 823990. A live audio webcast will also be available at investors.enjoy.com or by clicking this link.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 25, 2022, by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 toll-free in the U.S. and +1 (226) 828-7578 in Canada or +44 (204) 525-0658 for all other locations, access code: 030985. A replay of the webcast will be available on Enjoy’s investor relations website.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENJY) is a technology-powered platform reinventing “Commerce at Home” to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. Enjoy has formed multi-year commercial relationships with the world’s leading consumer brands to bring the products, services and subscriptions their customers love through the door directly in the comfort and convenience of their homes. Co-founded by former Apple executive Ron Johnson, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that can do everything a traditional retail experience offers, but better, through its mobile stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Enjoy is leading the reinvention of “Commerce at Home.” To learn more about Enjoy, please visit: www.enjoy.com/.

Contacts

Media

Abernathy MacGregor
Tom Johnson and Dan Scorpio
tbj@abmac.com / dps@abmac.com
917-747-6990 / 646-899-8118

Investors
Heather Davis
Vice President of Investor Relations
heather.davis@enjoy.com
612-308-3222

