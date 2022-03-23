Home Business Wire Enjoy Technology Delivers Strong Full Year 2021 Growth, Positioned for Continued Success...
Business Wire

Enjoy Technology Delivers Strong Full Year 2021 Growth, Positioned for Continued Success in 2022

di Business Wire

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enjoy Technology, Inc. (“Enjoy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENJY, ENJYW), a technology-powered service platform reinventing “Commerce at Home,” today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 in a shareholder letter from Chief Executive Officer Ron Johnson, available on the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.enjoy.com.

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and current business initiatives. The call will be accessible by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205 toll-free in the U.S. and +1 (833) 950-0062 in Canada, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for all other locations, access code: 701476. A live audio webcast will also be available at investors.enjoy.com or by clicking this link.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENJY), is a technology-powered platform reinventing “Commerce at Home” to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. Enjoy has formed multi-year commercial relationships with the world’s leading consumer brands to bring the products, services and subscriptions their customers love through the door directly in the comfort and convenience of their homes. Co-founded by former Apple executive Ron Johnson, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that can do everything a traditional retail experience offers, but better, through its mobile stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Enjoy is leading the reinvention of “Commerce at Home.” To learn more about Enjoy, please visit: www.enjoy.com/.

Contacts

Investors
Heather Davis

Vice President of Investor Relations

heather.davis@enjoy.com
612-308-3222

Media
Abernathy MacGregor

Tom Johnson and Dan Scorpio

tbj@abmac.com / dps@abmac.com
917-747-6990 / 646-899-8118

