Enhancing Technologist Experience and Patient Workflow, Carestream Reveals New Enhancements to CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus System and ImageView Software

The latest version of ImageView Software 2.1 offers new Smart Room Options like Virtual Long-Length Imaging, Virtual Collimation, Patient-Position Monitoring and Patient Picture, Positioning Overlay, and Align Assist, in addition to the Smart Room features previously introduced.

These features help radiographers more quickly confirm precise positioning for a more consistent, productive image capture—as well as a quick diagnosis and a path toward treatment.

“Carestream is continuously focused on helping deliver more productivity with our DR portfolio,” said Steve Romocki, Worldwide Product Director, Digital Radiography (DR) Room systems. “These latest improvements deliver on that need—with camera-based positioning features for faster, more accurate positioning, fewer retakes, and more comfortable patient exams.”

The latest improvements also include detector alignment tools to help quickly assess the detector position in a non-bucky environment—ensuring reliable alignment between the tube and detector. This not only improves radiographer confidence but also reduces the potential for grid cutoff.

In addition to its new software innovations, Carestream also announced new features for its premier DRX-Evolution Plus Digital Radiography System. This includes the latest features found on ImageView 2.1 software. Also included are new reliable grid frames for the wall stand, a bi-directional audio assist, a patient picture option, and an AEC edge location on the console screen.

These new innovations join Carestream’s extensive portfolio of enhanced imaging solutions, such as Tube Line Visualization, Pneumothorax Visualization, Low-dose patented dual-energy-based bone suppression, Digital Tomosynthesis, and AI-based Smart Noise Cancellation.

