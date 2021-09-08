Home Business Wire Enhanced PPP Loan Recipient Business File Now Available from DatabaseUSA.com
Even includes Owners’ Name, Business Phone, Email and Other Details

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DatabaseUSA.com has obtained the recently released SBA file of more than 11.5 million businesses who received PPP loans. This file has been enhanced with valuable details by DatabaseUSA.com.

This is one of the most accurate databases of businesses that has been enhanced and offered to B2B Marketers,” said Fred Vakili, CEO of DatabaseUSA.

DatabaseUSA first compiled the list of PPP Loan recipients and removed all the duplication within each file and between the files creating a file of 7 million unique businesses. DatabaseUSA has now enhanced the file to make the file useful for sales prospecting and marketing campaigns. In addition to the SBA provided information in the PPP Loan Recipient File, DatabaseUSA’s enhancements include:

  • DBA Company Name (vs Legal Names / Individual Names)
  • Decision Maker Name
  • Phone Number
  • Website Address
  • Email Address
  • Number of employees
  • Estimated annual revenue
  • Multiple SIC/NAICS industry codes
  • Year Established
  • Corporate Affiliations
  • Loan amount ranges

Our Enhanced PPP Loan Recipient Database is selectable by:

  • State
  • Employee Size
  • Annual Revenue
  • Range of Loan Size
  • Industry

DatabaseUSA.com is the premier provider of Business & Consumer databases and email marketing solutions for businesses and professionals. With over 10 years of experience, DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, highly-detailed databases for data analytics, data mining and other applications for superior database marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com.

Contacts

Paul Pepper at DatabaseUSA.com

Email: paulp@databaseusallc.com
Phone: 402.596-1000

