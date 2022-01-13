Engine Gaming and Media Announces the Appointment of Stu Porter to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (“Engine” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: GAME; TSX-V: GAME), an esports/sports social gaming, influencer marketing, and next-generation media solutions company, today announced the appointment of highly respected private equity fund manager Stuart “Stu” Porter to its Board of Directors, effective January 17th.

“ We are excited to have Stu join Engine’s board as an independent director,” said Tom Rogers, Engine’s Executive Chairman. “ Stu is one of Engine’s largest investors who brings more than three decades of experience as a highly successful investor who will provide very valuable perspective for the Engine board. I have found Stu’s insights to be extremely helpful as we continue to navigate the public markets, and look forward to relying on his service as we continue to grow Engine’s various businesses.”

Lori Conkling is resigning as a director due to expanded responsibility at YouTube that presents a potential conflict of interest in terms of the areas she oversees. Conkling stated, “ While my time on the Board was short in tenure, I remain a long-term champion of the company.”

About Stuart “Stu” Porter

Stu Porter founded Denham Capital in 2004 and is its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Porter holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Mr. Porter brings three plus decades of experience evaluating, investing and advising companies. Additionally, Mr. Porter has significant global experience, managing offices in London and Perth Australia for Denham Capital as well as deploying investment capital across more than 75 portfolio companies in Africa, Australasia, and North and South America. In Mr. Porter’s previous roles as a founding partner of Sowood Capital Management LP and Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Harvard Management Company, Inc., as well as roles at Bacon Investments, J. Aron, a division of Goldman Sachs, and Cargill, he oversaw both trading and investment portfolios in energy in both the public and private sectors.

About Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSX-V: GAME). Engine provides premium social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties while also providing these services to enable its clients and partners. The Company’s subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a premium motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.

