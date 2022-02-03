EngageSmart Appoints Kevin O’Brien as President, Enterprise Solutions

BRAINTREE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, has appointed Kevin O’Brien as President, Enterprise Solutions. As a member of the EngageSmart Executive team, O’Brien will be responsible for unlocking the potential of the Enterprise solutions and helping to meet the company’s growth goals.





Prior to joining EngageSmart, O’Brien spent over five years at PTC, most recently as Divisional Vice President and General Manager of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) segment at PTC. In this role, Kevin was responsible for PTC’s strategy, product, go-to-market, and customer success for PLM offerings including Windchill and ThingWorx Navigate. Previously at PTC, Kevin led the build out of PTC’s award-winning Internet of Things and Augmented Reality partner ecosystems.

“Mr. O’Brien brings decades of leadership experience in product and go-to-market which are key for our continued growth, sales, and channel management and has a proven track record for bolstering revenue across organizations of all sizes,” says EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett. “His proven track-record for bolstering revenue across organizations of all sizes makes him an asset to EngageSmart. His values align with those of our company and make him a strong fit to join our leadership team.”

Earlier in his career, O’Brien spent ten years at Oracle in a series of global go-to-market leadership roles building several new growth businesses.

“I am drawn to EngageSmart’s mission-driven work and am looking forward to joining this collaborative team,” says Kevin O’Brien. “EngageSmart solutions give customers the ability to make more meaningful connections with their clients. I am proud to be joining a company that is committed to putting their customers first and is invested in giving back to the communities they serve.”

O’Brien holds an MBA in General Management from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Government from Colby College.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

