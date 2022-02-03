Home Business Wire EngageSmart Appoints Kevin O’Brien as President, Enterprise Solutions
Business Wire

EngageSmart Appoints Kevin O’Brien as President, Enterprise Solutions

di Business Wire

BRAINTREE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, has appointed Kevin O’Brien as President, Enterprise Solutions. As a member of the EngageSmart Executive team, O’Brien will be responsible for unlocking the potential of the Enterprise solutions and helping to meet the company’s growth goals.


Prior to joining EngageSmart, O’Brien spent over five years at PTC, most recently as Divisional Vice President and General Manager of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) segment at PTC. In this role, Kevin was responsible for PTC’s strategy, product, go-to-market, and customer success for PLM offerings including Windchill and ThingWorx Navigate. Previously at PTC, Kevin led the build out of PTC’s award-winning Internet of Things and Augmented Reality partner ecosystems.

“Mr. O’Brien brings decades of leadership experience in product and go-to-market which are key for our continued growth, sales, and channel management and has a proven track record for bolstering revenue across organizations of all sizes,” says EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett. “His proven track-record for bolstering revenue across organizations of all sizes makes him an asset to EngageSmart. His values align with those of our company and make him a strong fit to join our leadership team.”

Earlier in his career, O’Brien spent ten years at Oracle in a series of global go-to-market leadership roles building several new growth businesses.

“I am drawn to EngageSmart’s mission-driven work and am looking forward to joining this collaborative team,” says Kevin O’Brien. “EngageSmart solutions give customers the ability to make more meaningful connections with their clients. I am proud to be joining a company that is committed to putting their customers first and is invested in giving back to the communities they serve.”

O’Brien holds an MBA in General Management from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Government from Colby College.

About EngageSmart:
EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media
Nicole Bestard

Quarter Horse PR for EngageSmart

engagesmart@qh-pr.com

Investor Relations
Josh Schmidt

EngageSmart, Inc.

IR@engagesmart.com

Articoli correlati

8×8, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Service Revenue Increased 18% and Total ARR Increased 16% Year-over-Year CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud...
Continua a leggere

Schneider Electric Lands on Fortune’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies List for the Fifth Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company ranks #3 in the electronics industry sector This latest accolade reflects Schneider Electric’s commitments towards innovation, sustainability, diversity...
Continua a leggere

Tennessee School District Creates an Integrated Experience for Educators, Administrators, and Parents with Additional PowerSchool Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wilson County Schools Selects PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning for Ease of Use and Integration FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

8×8, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire