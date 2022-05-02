Enfusion to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software and services, today announced that Enfusion’s Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kim, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Dorton, will participate at the following investor events:

William Blair 42 nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022

Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022 Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 730+ investment managers from ten global offices spanning five continents.

