Enfusion to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software and services, today announced that Enfusion’s Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kim, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Dorton, will participate at the following investor events:
- William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022
- Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022
- Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022
About Enfusion
Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 730+ investment managers from ten global offices spanning five continents.
