Enfusion Names Oleg Movchan as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native SaaS solutions for investment managers, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Oleg Movchan, as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 22, 2022. Mr. Movchan has been serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer since August 21, 2022.

“We appreciate Oleg’s impact during his tenure as interim CEO and are fortunate to have a leader of Oleg’s caliber become our next CEO,” said Kathleen DeRose, Interim Chair of the Board. “His thorough understanding of Enfusion and relationships with our clients, investors, and the executive leadership team give us confidence that he is the right person to serve in this role. We look forward to Oleg’s ongoing contribution as we continue to advance our strategy and execute on our plans and focus on delivering even greater value for our stakeholders.”

Mr. Movchan has been an Enfusion investor and board member for more than ten years and brings deep knowledge of its leading cloud-based investment management software and services. Throughout his 26-year professional career Mr. Movchan has held numerous executive leadership positions across industries, including investment management organizations, a consumer packaged-goods company, and a private equity investment platform. Mr. Movchan holds an MS in Financial Mathematics and an MBA from the University of Chicago, as well as an MS in Applied Mathematics and Physics from Kharkiv National University (Ukraine).

“I look forward to continuing to work with the entire management team, the Board, and Enfusion’s global team to execute our strategy and to create value for our clients and our shareholders,” adds Oleg Movchan. “Enfusion continues to maintain and extend its leadership position in the investment management software space to become an integral part of the global capital markets infrastructure. I am excited about the opportunity to reinforce Enfusion’s commitment to execution and delivery of best-in-class software and client services and become a part of this exciting growth story.”

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with more than 800 investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

