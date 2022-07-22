Home Business Wire Enfusion Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
Business Wire

Enfusion Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

di Business Wire

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) solutions for investment managers, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, Enfusion will host a conference call at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, during which management will discuss second quarter results and provide commentary on business performance and financial guidance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. To access this call, dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international). The conference ID number is 265136. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Enfusion’s website, http://ir.enfusion.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management SaaS platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one, cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 750+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

Source Code: ENFN-IR

ENFN-CORP

Contacts

Investors

Ignatius Njoku

investors@enfusion.com

Media

Prosek Partners

pro-enfusion@prosek.com

Articoli correlati

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every...
Continua a leggere

MedAvail to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report...
Continua a leggere

REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire