Enfusion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Strong Business Momentum Drove Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 41%
NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
“We finished the year on a strong note, with growth across all our products and services” said Thomas Kim, Chief Executive Officer, Enfusion. “Our results validate our continued high growth and quality profitability. I’m especially pleased with the revenue growth accelerating to 40% in 2021. Investment Managers continue to choose Enfusion’s cloud-native SaaS solution to solve their evolving business needs and operational challenges. I’m excited with our momentum in the market and the unlocking of additional TAM. This success gives us confidence for an even stronger 2022.”
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenue grew to $31.9 million, up 41% year over year led by new client signings and growth from existing clients.
- Platform Subscriptions revenue grew to $28.9 million, up 39% year over year.
- Managed Services revenue grew to $1.9 million, up 42% year over year primarily due to increased adoption from new and existing clients.
- Income from Operations of ($292.5) million compared to ($11.9) million during the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million compared to $5.7 million during the same period in the prior year.
- Net income was ($293.9) million compared to net income of ($12.2) million during the same period in the prior year.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for December 2021 was $127.1 million, up 36% from December 2020.
- Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDR) excluding involuntary churn was 115% in the fourth quarter; NDR including involuntary churn was 111%.
- Earnings per share was ($2.26) for the fourth quarter.
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenue grew to $111.7 million, up 40% year over year
- Platform Subscriptions revenue grew to $103.3 million, up 40% year over year.
- Managed Services revenue grew to $7.1 million, up 60% year over year
- Income from Operations of ($275.9) million compared to $6.1 million during the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $22.9 million compared to $25.3 million during the same period in the prior year.
- Net income was ($282.2) million compared to net income of $4.1 million during the same period in the prior year.
- Earnings per share was ($2.26) for the year.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:
- 64 new clients added in the fourth quarter
- Total clients equal to 734 as of December 31, 2021
First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook:
Enfusion is providing the following guidance for the first quarter and full year 2022:
-
First Quarter 2022 Outlook:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $32.5 million to $33.5 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $6.3 million to $6.5 million.*
-
Full Year 2022 Outlook:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $147.0 million to $150.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $32.8 million to $33.8 million.*
*Adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes stock-based compensation of $12.8 million for the first quarter and $32.2 million for the full year 2022.
About Enfusion
Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 700+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.
Enfusion Use of non-GAAP Information
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude certain items of a non-recurring or unusual nature, as well as payments for management incentive awards from our Change in Control Bonus Plan and initial public offering costs, and stock-based compensation expense. We believe excluding these non-cash expenses from the non-GAAP financial measures is useful to both management and investors because it facilitates comparability of period to period results, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our core operating performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net revenue.
We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, including expectations regarding future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, as those set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 that was filed with the SEC on December 3, 2021. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Key Metrics
Enfusion provides certain key metrics, including annual recurring revenue (ARR) and net dollar retention rate. While these numbers are based on what Enfusion believes to be reasonable judgements and estimates of our customer base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage and engagement with respect to our online offerings across our customer base. Such challenges and limitations may also affect Enfusion’s understanding of certain details of its business.
Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR. We calculate ARR monthly by annualizing platform subscriptions and managed services revenue recognized in the last month of the measurement period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients.
Net Dollar Retention Rate. We calculate Net Dollar Retention Rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR for all clients as of twelve months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from those same clients as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes expansion within existing clients inclusive of contraction and voluntary attrition, but excluding involuntary cancellations. We define involuntary cancellations as accounts that were cancelled due to the client no longer being in business. We identify involuntary cancellations based on representations made by the client at the time of cancellation. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate is equal to the Current Period ARR divided by the Prior Period ARR.
We believe Net Dollar Retention Rate is an important metric for us because, in addition to providing a measure of retention, it indicates our ability to grow revenues within existing client accounts.
|
ENFUSION, INC.
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|
64,365
|
|$
|
13,938
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
18,223
|
|
12,180
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
7,090
|
|
2,793
|
|Total current assets
|
89,678
|
|
28,911
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
13,051
|
|
8,784
|
|Deferred commissions
|
1,672
|
|
—
|
|Other assets
|
1,684
|
|
1,404
|
|Total assets
|$
|
106,085
|
|$
|
39,099
|
|LIABILITIES, PREFERRED UNITS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/MEMBERS’ DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|
2,528
|
|$
|
484
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
5,578
|
|
7,666
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
—
|
|
2,500
|
|Total current liabilities
|
8,106
|
|
10,650
|
|Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs
|
—
|
|
96,063
|
|Other liabilities
|
538
|
|
430
|
|Total liabilities
|
8,644
|
|
107,143
|
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
|Preferred Units:
|Class C-1 Units, no par value, 28.777 Units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
|
—
|
|
6,434
|
|Class C-2 Units, no par value, 12.219 Units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
|
—
|
|
44,863
|
|Class D Units, no par value, 12.778 Units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
|
—
|
|
114,218
|
|Total Preferred Units
|
—
|
|
165,515
|
|Stockholders’ Equity/Members’ deficit:
|Members’ deficit, no par value, 47.968 Units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
|
—
|
|
(233,347
|
)
|Class A Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 65,583,289 shares issued and outstanding
|
66
|
|
—
|
|Class B Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 47,470,972 shares issued and outstanding
|
47
|
|
—
|
|Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized
|
—
|
|
—
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
226,717
|
|
—
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(171,209
|
)
|
—
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
(328
|
)
|
(212
|
)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity attributable to Enfusion, Inc. /Members’ deficit
|
55,293
|
|
(233,559
|
)
|Non-Controlling Interests
|
42,148
|
|
—
|
|Total Stockholders’ Equity/ Members’ deficit
|
97,441
|
|
(68,044
|
)
|Total liabilities, Preferred Units and Stockholders’ Equity/Members’ deficit
|$
|
106,085
|
|$
|
39,099
|
|
ENFUSION, INC.
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|REVENUES:
|Platform subscriptions
|$
|
28,936
|
|$
|
20,797
|
|$
|
103,259
|
|$
|
73,550
|
|Managed services
|
1,935
|
|
1,361
|
|
7,119
|
|
4,436
|
|Other
|
982
|
|
502
|
|
1,322
|
|
1,579
|
|Total revenues
|
31,853
|
|
22,660
|
|
111,700
|
|
79,565
|
|COST OF REVENUES:
|Platform subscriptions
|
8,933
|
|
5,272
|
|
27,195
|
|
18,015
|
|Managed services
|
1,578
|
|
635
|
|
4,425
|
|
2,512
|
|Other
|
(347
|
)
|
251
|
|
225
|
|
831
|
|Total cost of revenues
|
10,164
|
|
6,158
|
|
31,845
|
|
21,358
|
|Gross profit
|
21,689
|
|
16,502
|
|
79,855
|
|
58,207
|
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|General and administrative
|
128,229
|
|
23,314
|
|
150,614
|
|
35,888
|
|Sales and marketing
|
39,402
|
|
3,312
|
|
51,725
|
|
9,927
|
|Technology and development
|
146,556
|
|
1,797
|
|
153,400
|
|
6,318
|
|Total operating expenses
|
314,187
|
|
28,423
|
|
355,739
|
|
52,133
|
|Income from operations
|
(292,498
|
)
|
(11,921
|
)
|
(275,884
|
)
|
6,074
|
|NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Interest expense
|
(307
|
)
|
(570
|
)
|
(4,594
|
)
|
(1,662
|
)
|Other income, net
|
(1,214
|
)
|
81
|
|
(1,185
|
)
|
82
|
|Total non-operating income (expense)
|
(1,521
|
)
|
(489
|
)
|
(5,779
|
)
|
(1,580
|
)
|Income before income taxes
|
(294,019
|
)
|
(12,410
|
)
|
(281,663
|
)
|
4,494
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(125
|
)
|
(223
|
)
|
579
|
|
433
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|
(293,894
|
)
|$
|
(12,187
|
)
|$
|
(282,242
|
)
|$
|
4,061
|
|Net loss per Class A common shares attributable to Enfusion, Inc.:
|Basic and diluted
|
(2.26
|
)
|
(2.26
|
)
|Weighted Average number of Class A common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|
83,166
|
|
83,166
|
|
ENFUSION. INC.
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|
(293,894
|
)
|$
|
(12,187
|
)
|$
|
(282,242
|
)
|$
|
4,061
|
|Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
1,316
|
|
670
|
|
3,975
|
|
2,291
|
|Provision for bad debts
|
1,172
|
|
815
|
|
1,450
|
|
1,010
|
|Amortization of debt-related costs
|
—
|
|
22
|
|
222
|
|
60
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|
289,803
|
|
—
|
|
289,803
|
|
—
|
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
1,215
|
|
—
|
|
1,215
|
|
—
|
|Net foreign currency losses
|
—
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
1
|
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|
(396
|
)
|
(953
|
)
|
(7,493
|
)
|
(4,216
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
928
|
|
(1,054
|
)
|
(4,577
|
)
|
(1,776
|
)
|Deferred commissions
|
(1,900
|
)
|
—
|
|
(1,900
|
)
|
—
|
|Accounts payable
|
219
|
|
310
|
|
2,044
|
|
41
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(4,275
|
)
|
1,463
|
|
(2,815
|
)
|
193
|
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|
(5,812
|
)
|$
|
(10,913
|
)
|$
|
(318
|
)
|$
|
1,665
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
(1,641
|
)
|
(1,470
|
)
|
(8,014
|
)
|
(5,068
|
)
|Net cash (used in) investing activities
|$
|
(1,641
|
)
|$
|
(1,470
|
)
|$
|
(8,014
|
)
|$
|
(5,068
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from term loan
|
—
|
|
71,211
|
|
—
|
|
71,211
|
|Issuance of Class D Units, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
|
93,261
|
|
—
|
|
93,261
|
|Issuance of Class C-2 Units, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|Proceeds from draw on revolving debt facility
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,800
|
|Redemption of Class A Units
|
—
|
|
(76,634
|
)
|
—
|
|
(76,634
|
)
|Distribution of loan proceeds to Members
|
—
|
|
(71,061
|
)
|
—
|
|
(71,061
|
)
|Repayment of term loan
|
(98,750
|
)
|
—
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
(300
|
)
|Repayment of draw on revolving debt facility
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,800
|
)
|Payment of Member distributions
|
—
|
|
(20
|
)
|
(3,283
|
)
|
(4,612
|
)
|Payment of equity issuance costs on non-cash issuance of Class D Units
|
—
|
|
(137
|
)
|
—
|
|
(137
|
)
|Payment of debt issuance and debt facility costs
|
—
|
|
(169
|
)
|
—
|
|
(169
|
)
|Issuance of Class A common stock in the IPO, net of issuance costs
|
260,545
|
|
—
|
|
260,545
|
|
—
|
|Purchase of common units from Pre-IPO common unit holders
|
(87,846
|
)
|
—
|
|
(87,846
|
)
|
—
|
|Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based compensation
|
(10,567
|
)
|
—
|
|
(10,567
|
)
|
—
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|
63,382
|
|$
|
16,451
|
|$
|
58,849
|
|$
|
11,559
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
4
|
|
41
|
|
(90
|
)
|
(116
|
)
|Net increase in cash
|$
|
55,933
|
|$
|
4,109
|
|$
|
50,427
|
|$
|
8,040
|
|Cash, beginning of period
|
8,432
|
|
9,829
|
|
13,938
|
|
5,898
|
|Cash, end of period
|$
|
64,365
|
|$
|
13,938
|
|$
|
64,365
|
|$
|
13,938
|
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|
1,007
|
|$
|
446
|
|$
|
4,813
|
|$
|
1,492
|
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:
|Issuance of Class D Units in a non-cash exchange for Class C-1 and C-2 Units
|$
|
—
|
|$
|
56,376
|
|$
|
—
|
|$
|
56,376
|
|Effect of the Reorganization Transactions
|$
|
58,221
|
|$
|
—
|
|$
|
58,221
|
|$
|
—
|
|IPO costs included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|
835
|
|$
|
—
|
|$
|
835
|
|$
|
—
|
The Company’s stock compensation expense was recognized in the following captions within the consolidated statements of operations:
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Cost of revenues
|$
|
377
|General and administrative
|
112,829
|Sales and marketing
|
36,312
|Technology and development
|
140,285
|Total stock compensation expense
|$
|
289,803
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA. Net income, calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, is the most directly comparable financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|($ in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|Net income
|$
|
(293,894
|
)
|$
|
(12,187
|
)
|$
|
(282,242
|
)
|$
|
4,061
|
|Adjustments:
|Interest expense
|
307
|
|
570
|
|
4,594
|
|
1,662
|
|Income taxes
|
(125
|
)
|
(223
|
)
|
579
|
|
433
|Depreciation and amortization
|
1,316
|
|
670
|
|
3,975
|
|
2,291
|
|Payment for management incentive award
|
—
|
|
16,860
|
|
418
|
|
16,860
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
289,803
|
|
—
|
|
289,803
|
|
—
|
|Tax payment on stock-based compensation
|
4,570
|
|
—
|
|
4,570
|
|
—
|
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|
1,215
|
|
—
|
|
1,215
|
|
—
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|
3,192
|
|$
|
5,690
|
|$
|
22,912
|
|$
|
25,307
|
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
10.0
|
%
|
25.1
|
%
|
20.5
|
%
|
31.8
|
%
The independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report with respect to the Company’s fiscal year-end financial statements will not be issued until the Company completes its annual report on Form 10-K. Accordingly, the financial results reported in this earnings release are preliminary pending completion of the audit and the Company’s filing of its annual report on Form 10-K.
Source: Enfusion, Inc.
Source Code: ENFN-IR
ENFN-CORP
