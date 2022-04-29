Home Business Wire Enfusion Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
Business Wire

Enfusion Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

di Business Wire

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software and services, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, Enfusion will host a conference call at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) on Thursday, May 12, 2022, during which management will discuss first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance and financial guidance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. To access this call, dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (646) 904-5544 (international). The conference ID number is 030416. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Enfusion’s website, http://ir.enfusion.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 730+ investment managers from ten global offices spanning five continents.

Source: Enfusion, Inc.

Source Code: ENFN-IR

ENFN-CORP

Contacts

Investors
Ignatius Njoku

investors@enfusion.com

Press
Prosek Partners

pro-enfusion@prosek.com

