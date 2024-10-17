EnerSys Recognized in TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 and Forbes Best Employers for New Grads 2024

READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSys—EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is proud to announce its inclusion in two prestigious rankings: the TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 and the Forbes Best Employers for New Grads 2024. These honors are presented by TIME, Forbes, and Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.





The TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 ranking is a comprehensive analysis designed to identify the top-performing companies globally. Companies were evaluated across three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction : Surveys conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants, assessed direct and indirect company recommendations, as well as evaluations of employers on aspects such as image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees.

: Surveys conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants, assessed direct and indirect company recommendations, as well as evaluations of employers on aspects such as image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees. Revenue Growth : Only companies with a revenue of at least $100 million in 2023 and positive growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered.

: Only companies with a revenue of at least $100 million in 2023 and positive growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered. Sustainability (ESG) : Companies were evaluated based on ESG data, using standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.

EnerSys is honored to be featured in the TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 list, a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence in all facets of our operations.

In addition, EnerSys was recognized on Forbes’ list of the 400 Best Employers for New Grads in 2024. This ranking was compiled after surveying over 100,000 young professionals, defined as those with less than 10 years of work experience, working for companies with at least 1,000 employees in the United States. Respondents rated their employers on factors such as compensation, benefits, advancement opportunities, working conditions, flexibility, company image, and inclusion.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized on both the TIME World’s Best Companies and Forbes Best Employers for New Grads lists,” said Shannon Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer of EnerSys. “These honors underscore our steadfast dedication to creating a positive workplace, encouraging sustainable growth, and prioritizing the development and well-being of our employees worldwide. It’s clear that our support system is fostering a healthy work environment and delivering meaningful outcomes for our people.”

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, and designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

