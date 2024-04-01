EnerSys Promotes Mark Matthews to President, Specialty Global

READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSys—EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, today announced the promotion of Mark Matthews to the role of President, Specialty Global. Since joining EnerSys in 2016, Mark has held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President, Specialty Global.









Over the past seven and a half years, Mark has leveraged his unique lithium battery development expertise, exceptional leadership skills, and deep industry and government relationships to accelerate EnerSys’s growth initiatives in the transportation, aerospace, and defense markets, as well as the Company’s lithium production roadmap. Mark is spearheading the Company’s development plans for a 4GWh lithium-ion cell factory, and recently secured a comprehensive incentive package through South Carolina and Greenville County valued at approximately $200 million, which includes a combination of short-term and long-term incentives. He is also leading EnerSys’s efforts to secure additional project funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

“I am pleased to promote Mark into the role of President, Specialty Global,” said EnerSys President & CEO David M. Shaffer. “Since joining the Company, Mark has delivered outstanding results, driving innovation in energy storage and lithium battery technology, and is a trusted leader within the organization and with our customers and other stakeholders. I am confident that his visionary leadership and ability to execute will continue to accelerate EnerSys’s position as a critical enabler of energy transition.”

Reflecting on his promotion, Mark commented, “Having worked in lithium batteries for 29 years, this is the most exciting time for battery growth, and we must take advantage of this inflection point in the global transition to increased electrification. I am humbled and excited to continue leading the global Specialty business at EnerSys. I am committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and delivering exceptional results that will help our customers solve their most challenging needs for power and propel EnerSys to new heights of success.”

Mark’s career journey consists of extraordinary achievements and contributions in the energy storage and lithium battery technology industry, including designing a patented battery powered energy distribution system. Prior to joining EnerSys, Mark held a variety of management positions including CEO, President, General Manager, and leadership roles in Quality Management, Product Management, Global Sales, Engineering, and Research and Development. His prior work includes developing a groundbreaking technology that integrates renewable energy generation with energy storage and power distribution to reduce demand charges and utility costs. His other innovative designs facilitated the U.S. Army’s conversion from Li-SO2 to Li-MnO2 technology, delivering 50% higher energy density at half the battery weight.

Mr. Matthews earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering Management with an emphasis in Chemical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

