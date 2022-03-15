Enersponse Named 2022 Leading Innovator in Demand Response Solutions for California via Acquisition International’s Annual Global Excellence Awards

Premier Energy Resource Management Leader Receives Recognition for Outstanding Commitment to Innovation Within the Demand Response Sector

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DER—Enersponse, the leading distributed energy resource (DER) management provider, is pleased to announce they have been named the 2022 Leading Innovator in Demand Response Solutions for California this year by the Global Excellence Awards. As the only winner in the category, Enersponse received this exciting title due to significant achievements in demand response management; its demonstrated commitment to innovation; contributions to the local community; client testimonials and more.

Launched in 2016, the Global Excellence Awards are presented each year by Acquisition International Magazine to showcase companies and individuals that are dedicated to business growth, innovation and providing the very best products and services to clients across a diverse range of industries.

“To receive an accolade like this is extremely fulfilling and validates that we’re keeping our ongoing mission of making energy conservation accessible to all at the forefront of everything we do at Enersponse,” said James McPhail, chief executive officer and founder of Enersponse. “Every day our goal is to bring fresh innovation to our suite of products and services and find new ways to enable our clients with the opportunity to effortlessly support grid sustainability and global energy decarbonization.”

Recipients of this merit-based award program were selected through in-depth research conducted by an internal team rather than through outside nominations. The committee utilized local and national press, client input, news releases and other published works to compose a shortlist of candidates. Each recognition presented by the Global Excellence Awards is given exclusively to each respective winner, making Enersponse the only company to receive this prestigious title.

About Enersponse: Enersponse is an energy resource management platform that works with power providers across the country to aggregate their distributed energy resource (DER) and rebate programs and with energy-using clients across the U.S. to maximize financial incentives by automating load reduction responses. This process helps providers maintain a stable grid and saves customers money, earns them passive income through rebates from their energy providers and helps them meet corporate social responsibility objectives. Enersponse’s intelligent automation-powered distributed energy resource platform is connected to hundreds of power generators across North America, all dispatchable to customers’ existing control systems. The company’s advanced technology keeps track of what’s happening down to a micro-locational level—even for large enterprises with facilities distributed across multiple power grid providers—monitoring weather patterns, system outages and energy pricing fluctuations and synching this data with pre-set client preferences to intelligently adjust in real-time without the need for human intervention. This means less stress on internal resources and an automated one-stop-shop solution for consolidating all available energy conservation programs to maximize cost savings—ultimately paying customers and their controls companies to save energy. Enersponse received a Bronze Stevie Award in Energy Innovation of the Year in 2019, Company of the Year in Energy in the 2020 International Business Awards and most recently was awarded a Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year in Energy in 2021. Learn more about Enersponse at www.enersponse.com or follow via social media at @Enersponse.

