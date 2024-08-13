EnergyHub Integrates Multiple Emporia Devices with VPP Platform, Enabling Cross-DER Optimization

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnergyHub, a leading provider of grid-edge flexibility, and Emporia, a top energy management solutions provider, today announced the integration of multiple Emporia distributed energy resources (DERs) with EnergyHub’s virtual power plant (VPP) platform.





This collaboration incorporates Emporia’s electric vehicle (EV) chargers and energy storage products within EnergyHub’s Edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), enabling grid-aware cross-DER optimization for utilities.

“The integration of Emporia’s EV chargers and energy storage products with EnergyHub’s platform expands the capabilities of VPPs for EnergyHub clients,” said Matt Johnson, VP of Business Development at EnergyHub. “The ability to dispatch multiple types of Emporia devices provides our clients with greater bulk and distribution grid benefits and allows us to deliver additional value from flexibility programs.”

Utility customers who use Emporia chargers are already participating in several EnergyHub EV programs. EnergyHub expects to start enrolling Emporia battery customers, alongside the existing EVSE customers, in multiple programs by the end of the year.

Emporia’s expertise in whole-home energy management, competitive product offerings, and streamlined device enrollment process through a single app makes the company an ideal partner for scaling VPPs.

“This integration is an important step toward offering a comprehensive suite of incentives for homeowners pursuing whole-home electrification,” said Shawn McLaughlin, CEO of Emporia. “Our intuitive app simplifies the enrollment process for all utility rebates, encouraging customer participation. This collaboration supports Emporia’s mission to help people use energy smarter and save money.”

According to a recent report by the Rocky Mountain Institute, VPPs are a valuable resource for advancing grid objectives. By 2030, VPPs could reduce peak demand in the United States by 60 gigawatts (GW) and grow to more than 200 GW by 2050. In addition, VPPs could help reduce annual power sector expenditures by $35 billion in 2030.

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is a leading Edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub’s DERMS platform to manage all types of distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 70 utilities in North America to manage more than 1.9 GW of flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. For more information, visit www.energyhub.com.

About Emporia

Emporia is a leading energy management technology company revolutionizing home energy by empowering homeowners to take charge of energy efficiency. Its ecosystem of energy management products, including best-in-class smart EV chargers, home energy monitors, smart plugs, and home battery systems are all managed through an intuitive app with real-time data and automated scheduling features. By reducing customers’ energy use and saving them money, Emporia is helping people create a healthier planet and build a brighter future for us all. For more information, visit www.EmporiaEnergy.com.

