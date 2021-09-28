Energy Focus to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021

Also Enhancing Conference Safety with nUVo™ Tower and nUVo™ Traveler UVC Air Disinfectors

SOLON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnergyFocus—Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, including its UV™ by Energy Focus series of virus-targeted UVC disinfection products, announces that it will present at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The conference is being held both in-person and virtually on October 12-14, 2021.

James Tu, Chairman and CEO, will present an overview of the Company’s business during the presentation. Mr. Tu’s presentation may be viewed live at the link below (after registering at no cost) at 9:00AM Pacific Time on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, and will be available for replay here https://me21.mysequire.com/. The investor presentation is also available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com.

“Energy Focus is excited to partner with LD Micro to provide constant and effective air disinfection solutions in the conference spaces with our nUVo™ Tower and nUVo™ Traveler UVC disinfectors,” said Energy Focus CEO, James Tu. “Environmental safety and hygiene are now of paramount importance for any public gathering, and we believe our nUVo™ products, which are designed to kill 99.9%+ of airborne pathogens such as mold, bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus and its variants, make life safer wherever meetings take place.”

In addition, Energy Focus will be equipping the LD Micro presentation rooms at the live conference with its nUVo™ Tower and nUVo™ Traveler UVC air disinfection products to help improve the safety of conference attendees and venue staff.

Event: Energy Focus, Inc. Presentation at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM PT Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air (Los Angeles)

Additional information about the conference, including registration to attend in person or virtually, is available here.

2021 LD Micro Main Event (Details)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held and will take place both in person on October 12-14th at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air (Los Angeles) and virtually via their Sequire Virtual Events platform. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting for 25 minutes each. The companies will be able to present in-person or virtually, but all in-person presentations will also be available for online viewing. Register for the virtual conference component here.

About Energy Focus, Inc.

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfection (“UVCD”) technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UV™ by Energy Focus technologies and products, announced in late 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

