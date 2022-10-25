<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Energous to Participate in LD Micro Conference Main Event XV

Management to Present Corporate Overview on October 25, 2022, at 3 p.m. PT

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that Energous’ Chief Executive Officer, Cesar Johnston, and Acting Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance, Bill Mannina, will present a corporate overview to investors at the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XV taking place October 25-27, 2022, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

To access the live webcast of the company’s presentation on October 25th at 3 p.m. PDT, please visit https://me22.mysequire.com/ to access the “Track 3” presentation. A copy of the company’s slide presentation also will be available on the investor section of the company’s IR website https://ir.energous.com/ at 3 p.m. PT on the day of the event.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the advancement of Wireless Power Networks to meet the growing power demands of today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations. Its award-winning, RF-based WattUp® technology supports both near field and at-a-distance wireless power, enabling flexible device designs without cumbersome power cables or replaceable batteries. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs for the expanding ecosystem of devices within industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, and medical applications. The company has received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance WPT and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.

Contacts

Energous Investor Relations:
Padilla IR

IR@energous.com

Energous Corporate Communications:
Gordon Bell

gbell@energous.com

