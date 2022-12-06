Energous Receives Regulatory Approval in South Korea for WattUp PowerBridge Transmitters

Approval for unlimited distance transmission expands the reach of Energous’ global ecosystem of wireless power transfer technology for IoT applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that its 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter technology has been approved in South Korea for unlimited wireless power distance transmission for IoT applications. Energous’ WattUp PowerBridge supports wireless power transfer for multiple next-generation applications including smart tags, electronic shelf labels, sensors, asset trackers and more.





Energous’ regulatory approval in South Korea follows a wave of global approvals for Energous’ technology this year that expand the reach of its rapidly growing global ecosystem of wireless power transfer technology, with similar certifications in the United States, Europe, China, India, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Energous’ global approvals are driven by the company’s expertise, semiconductor portfolio, antenna technology, and solution flexibility, and collectively open these markets for Energous’ technology, its customers and partners, with retail store deployments already in place in Australia.

“Energous has established a leadership position in wirelessly powering the IoT ecosystem, as the regulatory approvals of our WattUp PowerBridge technology continue to expand across the globe,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “With this latest approval in Korea, where growth of IoT deployments is strong and projected to continue expanding, Energous is able to now target the major trendsetting OEMs in Korea for our technology.”

Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridges are capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance via RF-based wireless power over the air, enabling manufacturers to design cordless, batteryless and fully waterproof sensors, smart tags, asset trackers and other IoT applications that can be deployed in industrial, retail, enterprise, and healthcare markets. They can send power to, and also act as a data link for, connected IoT devices, the number of which analyst firm IDC projects to more than triple over the next three years from about 12 billion devices today to almost 40 billion by 2025. IDC also forecasts IoT spending in the Asia Pacific region to grow at over 12% annually, reaching $437 billion by 2025, with China, Korea, and India accounting for more than three-fourths of overall IoT spending in the region.

