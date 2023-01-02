Energous and ams OSRAM Collaborate to Develop Wirelessly Powered Solutions for Agricultural Sensor Applications

Collaboration will combine technologies to develop a wirelessly powered multi-spectral light sensor solution for vertical farming and controlled-environment Agriculture

SAN JOSE, Calif. & PREMSTAETTEN, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, today announced a collaboration on a wirelessly powered multi-spectral light sensor for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) and vertical farming. The joint solution is based on the multi-channel AS7343 spectral sensor from ams OSRAM and the WattUp PowerBridge from Energous will be available for live demonstrations at the Energous booth at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2023.

“Today, IoT devices like light sensors are deployed in a range of environments including CEA and vertical farming applications where replaceable batteries and power cords can restrict or complicate deployments while also requiring hands-on battery maintenance,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “Energous’ WattUp PowerBridge technology provides a reliable source of power simultaneously to multiple devices, allowing for more flexible, waterproof device designs and reducing the burdens that keep them powered.”

ams OSRAM is a leader in optical solutions, providing products including prime-quality light emitters, optical components, and light sensors. Through this collaboration, Energous and ams OSRAM are enabling the development of a wirelessly powered multi-spectral light sensor which may be used by farmers to optimize lighting for maximum results. It will also have the capability to compute photosynthetically available radiation (PAR).

“Technological advancements in vertical farming and Controlled-environment Agriculture are moving quickly, bringing with them a growing need to ensure sensors in the field are powered wirelessly and without batteries. These sensors allow farmers to manage their lighting in the most efficient way possible,” stated Wim Renirie, Vice President and General Manager Business Line AWS at ams OSRAM. “Through our collaboration with Energous, we are showcasing such multi-spectral light sensor solution which can help alleviate this issue in horticulture and agriculture applications including vertical farming.”

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

