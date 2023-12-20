Home Business Wire Enercamp Unveils Innovative Mobile Electric Vehicle Charging System at K-Tech Partnership Day...
Enercamp Unveils Innovative Mobile Electric Vehicle Charging System at K-Tech Partnership Day 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enercamp, Inc. made a significant impact at K-Tech Partnership Day 2023, held on December 4, 2023, at Kotra Silicon Valley, by introducing an upgraded mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging system.




This latest system by Enercamp combines the advantages of fixed and mobile charging systems. It includes fixed stations for routine charging and introduces mobility through a cart designed for charging on the go. The cart, crafted for easy movement, comprises adaptable battery modules suited for various environments, ensuring practicality. Moreover, it serves as an emergency power supply source.

At the event, Enercamp revealed strategic partnerships aimed at entering the US market. They unveiled a $60M Letter of Intent (LOI) agreement with Lafayette Electronics, Inc., based in Florida, USA. Steve Cavayero, President of Lafayette Electronics, Inc., mentioned, “Our initial focus will be distributing charging units on the rental car industry. To achieve this, we will assemble a local team responsible for equipment distribution and maintenance.”

Enercamp’s latest model, E01, received an innovation award at CES 2024 and is set for an official presentation at CES from January 9 to 12, 2024. While the company’s primary objective is to finalize robot delivery solutions and wireless charging systems through continuous research and development, CEO Joshua Choi envisions more. He articulated, “Our ultimate mission is to establish a shared energy supply economy and sustainable energy distribution to provide electrical energy where it’s needed.”

Embark on a journey into the future by discovering Enercamp’s cutting-edge solution at booth #54233 in the Lifestyle section of the Venetian Expo (2F) during CES 2024.

