ENDRA Life Sciences Strengthens TAEUS® System Global Intellectual Property Portfolio with Issuance of 6th and 7th European Patents

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NDRA #NAFLD—ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued two new patents to ENDRA, European Patent No. 3668382 (the ‘382 patent) titled “Method and System for Estimating Fractional Fat Content of an Object” and European Patent No. 3661416 (the ‘416 patent) titled “Method for Estimating Fractional Fat Content of an Object.”

The ‘382 patent protects ENDRA’s method and system for calculating a fat concentration in the human body with a single thermoacoustic measurement. The ‘382 patent is related to U.S. patent 9888879B1 and Chinese patent ZL201880050052.6.

The ‘416 patent protects ENDRA’s method for calculating a fat concentration in the human body with multiple thermoacoustic measurements. The ‘416 patent is related to U.S. patent 9888880B1 and Chinese patent ZL201880050042.2.

“These two European patents further strengthen our intellectual property estate and advance our strategy to develop optimized hybrid ultrasound and thermoacoustic imaging systems with our proprietary TAEUS® technology in areas with unmet clinical needs,” stated ENDRA’s Chief Executive Officer, Francois Michelon. “We continue to enhance our intellectual property portfolio to protect our technology in priority global markets. Our portfolio currently stands at 89 assets, which we define as patents issued, filed or in preparation.”

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward- looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as expectations concerning ENDRA’s business strategy, which may be affected by risks related to the impact of COVID-19 on its business plan, its ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of its technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry, its ability to protect its intellectual property, and other risks and uncertainties described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology and the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

