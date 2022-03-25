Endoluxe Introduces the First High-definition Wireless Camera With TowerTech™

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endoluxe is proud to introduce the med-tech industry’s first high-definition, wireless endoscopic camera with TowerTech™. TowerTech™ provides the complete functionality of legacy endoscopy video platforms all built into the camera head.

Typical legacy endoscopic platforms require a bulky, wheeled base tower, camera head, camera processor, light source, bulky light cable, recorder, monitor, and a hazard-prone cable from the camera to the monitor. With Endoluxe TowerTech™, all the necessary visualization features and functionalities are conveniently built into the design award-winning camera head.

“Our goal in inventing the Endoluxe eVS was to eliminate the costly, complicated, and antiquated pieces of legacy endoscopy video platforms,” states Dr. Neal Patel, Endoluxe co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We designed a platform that accommodates technological innovations that enhance procedure adoption, patient safety, and clinical outcomes.”

The Endoluxe eVS is the perfect camera system for all endoscopic procedures that utilize industry-standard rigid and flexible analogue scopes such as urology, gynecology, ENT, general surgery, and orthopedics. The handheld Orb replaces the legacy endoscopic tower with advanced, portable technology at 1/6 the cost.

Endoluxe is a world-class endoscopic video imaging organization based in the United States with worldwide distribution of its medical industry design award-winning Endoluxe Orb. The company is focused on reducing costs of legacy video platforms, enhancing procedure adoption, and improving patient outcomes through better therapy application. Endoluxe is committed to being a vendor-agnostic platform that allows customers to utilize their existing investment in traditional scopes and supporting devices, while taking advantage of future technological advancements utilizing our portable, integrated, and feature-laden platform at 1/6 the cost of legacy products. More information can be found at Endoluxe.com.

