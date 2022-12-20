Endoluxe Announces First ENT Procedures Using Endoluxe Vision System

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endoluxe congratulates Keith Matheny, MD, FARS, of Collin County Ear Nose & Throat in Frisco, TX, for being the first ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon in the U.S. to use the Endoluxe Vision System for endoscopic sinus surgery. Dr. Matheny is a nationally-known innovator in the field of Otolaryngology and has developed or been involved with several game-changing technologies around the ENT space over the past two decades.

After completing seven Endoscopic Sinus Procedures using the Endoluxe Vision System, Dr. Matheny shared the following: “Endoluxe is an easy-to-use system adaptable to a wide variety of endoscopes in the office setting or in the operating room. It is ergonomically-designed to be lightweight and well-balanced in the surgeon’s hand, while providing excellent optics and an intuitive user interface. The portability to carry the Endoluxe orb from room to room in the clinic setting is also invaluable and distinguishes Endoluxe from most existing technologies!”

Endoluxe appreciates and is honored to work with Dr Matheny. We look forward to more insights from him, as well as other ENT Physicians.

“When we invented the Endoluxe visualization platform, Dr. Zhao and I envisioned the technology and form factor to work for all minimally invasive surgery specialties. It is fantastic validation to hear how satisfied a world-class ENT such as Dr. Keith Matheny is with his Endoluxe experience,” says Dr. Neal Patel, Endoluxe co-founder.

About Endoluxe

Endoluxe is a world-class endoscopic video imaging organization based in the United States, with worldwide distribution of its medical industry design award-winning Endoluxe Orb. The company is focused on reducing costs of legacy video platforms, enhancing procedure adoption, and improving patient outcomes through better therapy application. Endoluxe is committed to being a vendor-agnostic platform that allows customers to utilize their existing investment in traditional scopes and supporting devices — while taking advantage of future technological advancements using our portable, integrated and feature-laden platform at one quarter the cost of legacy products. More information can be found at Endoluxe.com.

