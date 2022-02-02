Home Business Wire Endava to Announce Q2 FY2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2022
Business Wire

Endava to Announce Q2 FY2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2022

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava’s CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 330-2391

Participant International Dial-In Number: (240) 789-2702

Conference ID: 8763704

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of September 30, 2021 9,616 Endavans served clients from locations in Australia, North America, Singapore and Western Europe and delivery centres in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com

Articoli correlati

ESS Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for utility-scale and commercial...
Continua a leggere

Syniverse Successfully Completes Syndication of $1.165 Bn Debt Refinancing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Refinancing to Enhance Financial Flexibility and Support Growth New Term Loan Carries Higher Ratings and Lower Interest Rate while Extending...
Continua a leggere

Procore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ESS Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire