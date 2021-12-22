Encore Launches an AR Creator Program to Collaborate on the Future of Live Music in the Metaverse

Encore Invites AR Creators and Music Artists to Apply for Early Access to the Encore Studio App and Encore’s Proprietary Augmented Reality Technology

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Encore, the interactive live music app co-founded by Kid Cudi, is looking for the next generation of AR creators and music artists to build their vision of live music in the Metaverse.

On a mission to build a middle class of music through technology, Encore announced today they are now accepting submissions from AR creators and music artists for their newly launched creator program, currently in private beta.

AR creators and artists who are accepted into the inaugural AR Creator Program will have early and exclusive access to Encore’s proprietary Augmented Reality technology, and the chance to work alongside a team of world-class creatives, all on a mission to democratize the music industry through AR.

Encore’s AR Creator Program will provide AR creators and artists the opportunity to use a pre-release version of the Encore Studio App, design AR content, and influence the future of the Encore platform. Selected AR creators will have their work showcased on the Encore platform, to be seen by artists, fans, and key influencers. Additionally, creators will be invited to join Encore’s exclusive Discord community where they can connect with other AR creators, artists and technologists.

”As an artist and designer, I myself have experienced how AR can unlock unbounded digital creativity within the physical world. The next step is to bring creatives of all backgrounds on board to help push the boundaries of this new medium,” says So-Hee Woo, Head of XR. “We at Encore are excited to be able to provide the tools to design, experiment, and create in AR, and to bring in creatives, both technical and non, to build the future of the Metaverse on our platform.”

For more details and to apply, visit https://www.clapforencore.com/ar-program/

About Encore

Encore is a music-first creator platform built to connect artists directly with fans through mobile, interactive, live AR experiences. Co-founded in 2020 by Artist Kid Cudi, alongside CEO Jonathan Gray and President Ian Edelman (HBO’s How To Make It In America), Encore was founded in the summer of 2020 with funding led by global investment firm Battery Ventures. To learn more, visit www.clapforencore.com.

