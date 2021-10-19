Encodia Recruits Nigel Beard as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Next Phase of Technology Development

Beard brings 20+ years of experience bringing innovative genomic based technologies to market

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Encodia, a privately held biotech company developing next-generation solutions for proteomics research, announced the hiring of Nigel Beard, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Dr. Beard has an accomplished track record of bringing transformative life sciences products to market. He most recently served as CTO and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Operations at Mission Bio, where he launched and scaled Tapestri, a platform for multiomic single cell analysis. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CTO at Feetz, Inc., served as Head of R&D, Human Identification Business at Life Technologies, where he led the integration of numerous acquisitions, and as Senior Program Manager at Applied Biosystems. Beard is also a Board Member at Savran Technologies, Inc.

As Encodia’s Chief Technology Officer, Beard will lead a talented and innovative team to develop and scale Encodia’s breakthroughs. The products and methods developed by this team will provide unprecedented insight into the proteome, the most dynamic and challenging stage of biology’s central dogma.

“I’m delighted to join Encodia at a time of rapid industry growth, especially in high-throughput platforms and biological big data sets. To accelerate our contributions, we are adding strong scientific and technical talent for product development and commercialization,” Beard said in a statement. “Having devoted my career to genomics and product development, I am honored to be joining the co-founder of Illumina and the talented team at Encodia in building an extraordinary company that will enable proteomics to truly enter the biological information age. Our platform will propel our understanding of complex and chronic diseases, help reveal elusive cures, and enable better patient outcomes.”

Beard succeeds Kevin Gunderson, a company co-founder who architected and led Encodia’s earliest research efforts.

“Kevin is an extraordinary innovator who holds more than 70 patents and patents pending for inventions in a broad variety of scientific disciplines. His gifts helped turn concepts into working prototypes that Encodia is now refining and preparing to bring to market,” said Mark Chee Ph.D., Co-founder and President of Encodia. “As our new CTO, Nigel will advance the product in development to full commercialization, and we are thrilled that he is joining our team at such an exciting time!”

Encodia is a privately held biotechnology company bringing the power of sequencing to proteomics. The company’s patented ProteoCode technology enables highly scalable protein analysis via an accessible and easy-to-use benchtop instrument. Tools employing Encodia’s ProteoCode technology will drive new biological understanding with impact in data-driven drug discovery and development, new high complexity diagnostics, and beyond. For more information, please visit www.encodia.com.

