Encino Environmental Services Announces Equity Investment from EnCap Investments

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Encino Environmental Services, LLC (“Encino” or “the Company”) today announced a growth equity investment from EnCap Investments L.P. (“EnCap”). Encino is an environmental monitoring, measurement, and technical services and products company that provides an enterprise-class data fabric and vertically integrated sensor arrays to identify and evaluate greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions. EnCap’s investment was made in partnership with Encino’s primary sponsor, BP Energy Partners, LLC (“BPEP”).

Encino provides a full spectrum of environmental and regulatory compliance solutions within the upstream and midstream energy sectors. Encino also serves marine, power, industrial, mining and other industries seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and reach their ESG goals. The Company’s mobile-emissions-performance testing laboratories allow for rapid deployment to meet emissions testing for mechanical integrity assessments and regulatory requirements. Encino’s engineering and environmental science expertise enables the Company to assess, design and implement an array of strategies to address complex environmental projects.

“We are excited to partner with EnCap to support this endeavor,” Encino Founder and Chief Technology Officer Joe Etheridge said. “EnCap’s management insight, reputation and market position will enhance our operations and market stature. Environmental initiatives will continue to play a key role in the decarbonization of the energy value chain, and we believe EnCap will help us deliver high-resolution technologies and services that support our customer’s goals.”

“Encino is strategically positioned to pioneer comprehensive ESG initiatives to address both market demand and pending government-mandated GHG programs,” EnCap Partner Kyle Kafka added. “Encino responds to both challenges as well as opportunities to benchmark GHG performance. Improving and maintaining best-in-class environmental performance is a key focus for EnCap portfolio companies and we strongly believe that the technologies and expertise Encino offers to the industry will be critical as we continue our focus in providing sustainable, low-cost energy to the world.”

“We are delighted to have EnCap as a partner in Encino,” said BPEP Managing Partner Alex Szewczyk. “We look forward to working with the EnCap team to advance this mission by continuing to scale Encino and deliver best-in-class environmental services.”

About Encino Environmental Services, LLC

Formed in 2010 and based in Houston, Encino Environmental Services, LLC is an emissions performance testing and monitoring firm that specializes in combustion analysis, leak detection and repair, continuous emissions monitoring systems, and advanced environmental data platforms for the measurement and minimization of emissions to support regulatory compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) strategies and objectives. The Company has several satellite offices in Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana and a northern U.S. operations headquarters in Casper, Wyoming. Additional information can be found at www.encinoenviron.com.

About EnCap Investments L.P.

Since 1988, EnCap Investments has been the leading provider of growth capital to the independent sector of the U.S. energy industry. The firm has raised 22 institutional funds totaling approximately $38 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. For more information, please visit www.encapinvestments.com.

About BP Energy Partners, LLC

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented investment firm. Since inception, BPEP has made control-investments in companies that provide practical solutions focused on decarbonization and environmental sustainability. BPEP is actively investing in new opportunities that accelerate energy transition and decarbonization efforts within the energy sector and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors including utilities, manufacturing, chemicals, metals & mining, materials, agriculture, transportation, and recycling. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

Contacts

For Encino Environmental Partners, LLC

Joe Etheridge, Founder and Chief Technology Officer



joe@encinoenviron.com

For EnCap Investments L.P.

Casey Nikoloric, Managing Principal



TEN|10 Group



casey.nikoloric@ten10group.com

303.433.4397 x101 o | 303.507.0510 m

For BP Energy Partners, LLC

Loren Soetenga, Managing Director



Loren@bpenergypartners.com

214-435-2580