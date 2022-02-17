Encantos and SUMA Wealth Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring NFTs to the Latinx Community

The first NFT for the SUMA community will be from Latina artist Susie Jaramillo and her Canticos NFT collection

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Encantos, the web3 platform empowering creators who help kids learn, has entered into a partnership with SUMA Wealth to bring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the Latinx community. SUMA Wealth, the leading financial technology company for U.S. Latino youth, will partner with Encantos to create educational programs simplifying the world of web3, including NFTs and cryptocurrencies, for its members and will provide exclusive access and opportunities to acquire NFTs from Encantos creators. The first NFT introduced to the SUMA community will be from the Emmy-Nominated Venezuelan artist Susie Jaramillo and her recently announced Canticos Club NFT collection.





“We’re on a mission to empower creators who help kids love learning, and we want to introduce these creators to as many people as possible,” said Steven Wolfe Pereira, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Encantos. “Many of our creators are women and people of color and they want to reach their communities in authentic ways. Our Latinx creators are excited to launch their projects as NFTs and we wanted the right partner to help us simplify this exciting new world and educate potential buyers. There is no one better than SUMA Wealth when it comes to making financial concepts simple, inclusive, accessible, and fun. They are the perfect partner to help us bring the world of web3 and NFTs to Latinos.”

SUMA will raffle Canticos Club NFTs to members of the SUMA community who participate in their NFT Dinero Session, part of the SUMA Academy and Encantos’ financial literacy efforts. Recipients will have the opportunity to share, trade, and display the Canticos collectible artwork within the SUMA community, and transfer them to their children as an asset for generational wealth creation.

“NFTs are part of the new digital and decentralized financial system, and we’re going to make sure our community has the knowledge and experience to take full advantage of them,” said Beatríz Acevedo, Co-Founder and CEO of SUMA Wealth. “The traditional financial system hasn’t served Latinos, so we’re leapfrogging it entirely. Latinos are the most digital-forward of Americans, so they’ll adapt and adopt quickly. And what better way to introduce Latinos to NFTs than with a beloved brand like Canticos and a talented Latina creator like Susie Jaramillo.”

As a public benefit corporation, Encantos is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of the kids and families it serves. With a shared vision of empowering communities, Encantos and SUMA will also partner on giving back to non-profit organizations supporting Latino communities. A portion of the proceeds from the Canticos Club NFT Collection will be donated to The Latino Community Foundation, one of the leading non-profit organizations investing in Latino-led organizations.

Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Encantos is on a mission to decentralize, democratize, and diversify learning for kids around the world. The web3 platform brings a creators’ entertaining, engaging, and educational content to life as videos, games, activities, books, songs, and podcasts. Parents are invited to become active participants in their children’s learning journeys, with tools to identify key topics, beloved creators, and resources to help inspire their children to be curious, literate, critical thinkers.

About SUMA Wealth

SUMA Wealth is the leading financial technology company devoted to increasing prosperity, opportunity, and financial inclusion for young, U.S. Latinos. SUMA’s innovative approach deploys technology to build financial tools that are engaging, culturally relevant, and useful to the community. SUMA also creates user-centric content and brand-based experiences that inspire, inform and empower the community to build wealth and control their financial future. To learn more, follow us on Instagram @wearesuma or visit www.sumawealth.com.

About Encantos

Encantos is a global web3 platform empowering creators who help kids learn. Committed to its mission of decentralizing, democratizing, and diversifying learning for kids around the world, the award-winning public benefit corporation has been honored by Common Sense Media, the Emmy’s and Kidscreen; featured by CNBC, Forbes, and The New York Times; and was named by Fast Company one of “The 10 most innovative education companies of 2021.” Headquartered in Culver City, CA, Encantos was founded by Steven Wolfe Pereira, Susie Jaramillo, Carlos Hoyos, and Nuria Santamaria Wolfe. Encantos is backed by purpose-driven investors including Kapor Capital, L’ATTITUDE Ventures, Metrodora Ventures, Next Play Ventures, and Precursor Ventures. For more information, visit encantos.io and follow @encantos on Instagram and Twitter.

