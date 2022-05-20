eMusic Live to Exclusively Livestream Hangout Music Festival

eMusic Live expands its partnership with AEG Presents to air the global livestream of this year’s award-winning music event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HangoutFestival–eMusic Live is pleased to announce it has once again partnered with AEG Presents to exclusively livestream this year’s Hangout Music Festival, which will feature some of the world’s biggest artists including Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Kane Brown, Zedd, Halsey, Maren Morris and many more. This latest collaboration follows eMusic Live’s successful livestream of AEG’s Cali Vibes, the world’s premiere reggae festival, in February this year, reflecting the deepening of the relationship.

The eMusic Live platform is the first-of-its-kind platform for the live music industry to stage virtual concerts and create unique artist-to-fan experiences. Unlike other festival livestream platforms, eMusic Live creates an experience that matches the live event much more closely. Each artist receives their own unique event page that is fully branded and customised to each individual artist brand, merchandise and music.

The highly anticipated Hangout Music Festival is returning to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, US between 20 to 22 May 2022. With a diverse line-up of over 50 artists spanning the pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country and more, genres, the live event has attracted globally renowned performers. In addition to the livestream and merchandise offering, eMusic Live’s platform will feature community elements such as an interactive scheduler, next event recommendations and a chat function for fans to share their experiences.

AEG Presents is the world’s largest live entertainment company and an authority in live music. With a portfolio of premier music festivals, marquee concert venues and in-house content development, the company has multinational reach, promoting festivals and tours across Europe, Asia and North America. Hangout Music Festival is but one of the festivals that AEG Presents promotes, with others including Coachella Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach in the US, as well as All Points East and American Express presents BST Hyde Park in the UK. This multinational reach leaves this partnership open to further expansion.

To learn more about the festival, visit the Hangout Festival website.

Tamir Koch, President of eMusic, said: “In furthering our relationship with AEG Presents, the world leader in the music and entertainment industries, eMusic Live will be working with the biggest artists in the world and cementing our position as the platform of choice to support and serve world-class artists. Setting us apart from other music livestream providers, our platform is purpose built to prioritise the artist and maximize fan engagement and commercialization. Having seen unprecedented fan engagement statistics at Cali Vibes livestream where millions of minutes of showtime were streamed in 72 countries worldwide, we are confident these figures will be exceeded at Hangout.”

Bret Heiman, VP of Global Partnerships, AEG Presents added: “Following our successful Cali Vibes livestream with eMusic Live, we are excited to partner again to livestream Hangout Festival. As a company, we believe strongly in artists’ brand and vision, and eMusic Live allows each artist to individually showcase their brand, merchandise, and music in a festival livestream environment. With eMusic Live’s ability to closely replicate the live event, they were the clear choice for Hangout Festival’s livestream.”

About eMusic Live

In 2020, 7digital and eMusic launched their joint venture, eMusic Live, which has fast become the most advanced commercial live stream platform, offering end-to-end monetization, engagement opportunities, and sponsorship experiences for artists, artist managers and venues around the world.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

