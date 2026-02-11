Empery Digital Announces Amendment to Debt Facility to Enhance Balance Sheet Flexibility

Empery Digital Has Repurchased Approximately 15.9 Million Shares

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#btc--Empery Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: EMPD) (the “Company” or “Empery Digital”) today announced that it has entered into an amendment of its committed credit facility with Two Prime Lending to increase flexibility to the Company’s balance sheet and support the Company’s effort to close the net asset value (“NAV”) gap.

The amended terms reduce the initial collateral requirement on outstanding loans and future drawdowns from 250% to 174%, freeing up collateral and increasing management’s flexibility to leverage the Company’s balance sheet, including reducing its bitcoin holdings, to fund future share repurchases and potentially repay portions of other outstanding borrowings with higher collateral requirements. The amendment increases the interest rate on the facility from 6.5% to 7.5%.

Management remains committed to maximizing per-share value and continues to opportunistically repurchase shares at prices below NAV. As of February 10, 2026, the Company has repurchased 15,882,992 shares of its common stock under its $200 million share repurchase program, at an average purchase price per share of $6.63, including all fees and commissions. Following these repurchases, the current number of shares outstanding is 35,537,243, after giving effect to the potential exercise of 870,240 pre-funded warrants.

About Empery Digital Inc.

Built on Principles, Powered by Bitcoin

Empery Digital empowers progress by unlocking the transformative potential of digital asset management through blockchain. The Company employs a bitcoin treasury strategy focused on aggregating bitcoin and maximizing bitcoin per share while working to build a future where blockchain is the foundation of growth through transparency, efficiency, and accountability. As a company they apply themselves relentlessly by making disciplined decisions that drive long-term value for shareholders. For them, Bitcoin is not just another crypto format and blockchain isn’t just another tool, they’re fundamental drivers of progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters, which may include without limitation statements relating to the sale of bitcoin and use of proceeds for repaying outstanding debt and share repurchases and whether it will increase NAV per share, whether we will be able to continue to generate proceeds from derivative trades and whether we will be able to continue reducing corporate expenses. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company’s operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the Company’s stock price may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purpose, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other information the Company has or may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

