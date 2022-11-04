Emotional Support Group App Circles Partners With Key Veteran Groups for #VeteranCircle Day Takeover

Circles Collaborates with Blue Star Families, Operation Military Family, JFS of MetroWest, Growing Veterans and Other Notable Veteran Organizations to Celebrate National Veterans Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VeteranCircle—Circles, the emotional support group platform, is partnering with key veteran groups on November 11, 2022, to provide a dedicated day of support through Veterans Circles support Rooms. Veterans, family members and other military-associated individuals can download the Circles app and join a room at no cost. Veteran Circles will run from 12:00PM to 8:00PM EST.

On Veterans Day this November, Circles is giving veterans all over the country, regardless of their background and history, an opportunity to receive the support of peers, as well as Circles volunteer group facilitators and professional therapists who can relate to veterans’ unique experiences and who will be instrumental not only in their healing but their thriving.

A diverse range of topics and subjects, led by 14 different moderators, will comprise an agenda with seven continuous hours of Circle Rooms. The rooms will resonate with the experiences and needs of veterans, covering important issues like support for veterans in active deployment, transitioning, minority vet support, spouses and many more.

“As an organization that seeks to make support accessible and affordable to everyone, we cannot overlook the needs of our honorable veterans,” said Shauna Lagatol, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Circles. “We believe that sharing and listening to others with the same pain, issue, or challenge, offers connection and hope. Veterans come from a diverse set of backgrounds and experiences and the support they deserve is not a one-size-fits-all. Their critical well-being is important to all of us, and Circles is proud to provide resources specific to those who understand what it is to be a veteran.”

“Inherent in our mission at Blue Star Families of New England is the opportunity for meaningful connection and support for all military-connected families,” said Jeffrey Chin, Executive Director of New England Blue Star Families. “Our mission is to provide them with regular, consistent programs and services that allow for support, resource-sharing, and authentic connection. Circles provides our members a chance to make these connections through a guided, facilitated discussion that can deepen understanding and provide genuine support for those seeking it.”

Circles is partnering with several key veteran organizations to make this Veterans Day Takeover a success. Some of these partners are Growing Veterans, Blue Star Families, Operation Military Family, Veteran Rites, BCC Evolution, Brothers & Sisters in Arms and Safety in Freedom. A full schedule of topics is available at: https://circlesup.com/veteran-day/

