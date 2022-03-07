EML And Correos’ Sustainability Commitment Will Help Plant 15,000 Trees With Mastercard

EML becomes the first fintech in Spain to join Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition.





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200), its Spanish partner Correos and Mastercard’s goal is to plant 15,000 trees. Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition (PPC) unites businesses, financial institutions, local authorities, and consumers worldwide with the common goal of implementing actions that contribute to safeguarding the planet and fighting climate change.

Correos has become the first non-financial partner and EML the first fintech to join the initiative in Spain. The commitment is to plant a tree for each new Correos Prepago card. These cards will be made with recycled PVC, a material that has been recovered and transformed with the purpose of being reused. In this way, Correos is contributing to putting ECO means of payment into circulation and demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and the future of our planet.

”Mastercard is committed to building a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy, where people, communities and the planet can thrive. We are delighted to welcome EML and Correos to our Priceless Planet Coalition, who share our commitment to being a force for good in the world to unite in action and create exponential impact for the environment,” stated Paloma Real, Country Manager at Mastercard Spain.

”We’re honoured to continue to work directly with our longstanding client in Spain, Correos, and Mastercard Spain, to achieve our goal of planting 15,000 trees. Helping to ensure the wellbeing of the planet is a major focus of our corporate environmental responsibility,” expressed David Curneen, Group COO at EML.

Together, EML and Correos are committed to a more sustainable economy and improving the planet through innovative eco payment card options; recyclable and degradable PVC and coming soon – recovered ocean plastics.

Launched in January 2020 by Mastercard, the Priceless Planet Coalition works alongside forestry and climate change expert organisations such as Conservation International (CI) and the World Resources Institute (WRI). In many regions, Priceless Planet Coalition partners are launching two types of campaigns: One in which the partners donate on behalf of consumers and the other in which consumers can make their own donations.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

Contacts

Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

sbowles@emlpayments.com

+61 439 730 968

Marie O’Riordan, Global Director of Public Relations

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

marie.oriordan@emlpayments.com / pr@emlpayments.com

+44 207 183 5856 / +353 46 94 2010 9