emids Acquires Cloud Development Resources, Creating the Strategic Low-Code Development Partner for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Move establishes company as one of the nation’s leading OutSystems low-code development platform partners, creates healthcare industry’s first dedicated low-code development practice and advances ability to radically transform the patient experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessintelligence—emids, a leader in digital engineering and transformation solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Cloud Development Resources (CDR), a leading provider of low-code, enterprise-grade business solutions and services on the OutSystems platform for some of the country’s leading and largest healthcare and life sciences companies. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with 180 employees in the U.S. and Philippines, CDR is a premium and award-winning partner of OutSystems, delivering low-code consulting services to a wide variety of customers but with a particular focus on clients in the healthcare and life sciences industry. OutSystems is the world leader in low-code development, helping developers develop, deploy and manage a full range of applications through AI-powered tools since 2001. The OutSystems modern application platform enables organizations of all sizes to deftly tackle any kind of critical application—from legacy modernization and workplace innovation to customer experience transformation—and build enterprise-grade apps and systems that transform their business faster.

“We are excited to pioneer the combined strength of modern digital engineering with low-code engineering to our healthcare and life sciences customers,” said emids Chief Technology Officer Kumar Kolin. “This will accelerate their digital transformation and consumer experience journey at an unprecedented pace.”

CDR President Clark Swain said: “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that you must be able to turn on a dime. To be able to do this in a secure, easy-to-maintain manner, you have to completely rethink how you deliver solutions; low-code technology is the answer. Together, with emids’ deep healthcare expertise, we can radically transform how systems are created and maintained in the healthcare environment. They’re going to be faster, they’re going to be cheaper, and they’re going to be able to meet the increasing demands of both patients and clinicians.”

Michael Benson, SVP Americas of OutSystems, said the partnership is groundbreaking for healthcare and will fundamentally change how enterprise software is developed.

“With partners like emids, we’re solving a critical problem in healthcare by helping IT departments tackle the widening IT skills gap, keep up with the incredibly fast pace of change—particularly with mobile apps—focus on the user experience, build better solutions and do it three to 10 times faster,” Benson said.

emids has built its reputation as one of healthcare’s most trusted partners for health information technology (HIT) engineering and development, bringing clients industry-leading data science, engineering, and business strategy acumen plus the ability to take an innovative idea from concept to MVP to full-scale enterprise solution and with speed to market. The acquisition of CDR opens the door to even greater speed to market through the partnership with OutSystems and creates meaningful opportunities across new and existing healthcare and life science customers.

About emids

emids is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the healthcare industry, serving payers, providers, life sciences, and technology firms. Headquartered in Nashville, emids helps bridge critical gaps in providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare by providing digital transformation services, custom application development, data engineering, business intelligence solutions, and specialized consulting services to all parts of the healthcare ecosystem. With over 3,300 professionals globally, emids leverages strong domain expertise in healthcare-specific platforms, regulations, and standards to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions and services to its clients. For more information, visit www.emids.com.

About Cloud Development Resources

Cloud Development Resources (CDR) is a digital consulting firm specializing in leveraging the OutSystems low-code platform to deliver business transformation for clients in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, finance, insurance, and consumer packaged goods industries. CDR is the single most experienced OutSystems Partner in the Americas. Our team of both onshore and offshore experts have decades of hands-on experience building and running enterprise scale applications on the OutSystems platform. For more information, visit www.clouddevelopmentresources.com.

Contacts

Libby Werner | libby.werner@emids.com