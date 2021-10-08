Emerson Ecologics Hosts Wellevate® LabsLive 2021

Keynote Speaker Dr. Mark Hyman and Other Renown Functional and Lifestyle Medicine Experts Gather to Discuss the Future of Diagnostic Medicine

MANCHESTER, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerson Ecologics, the leading provider of products and solutions for integrative health professionals, announces LabsLive 2021. The virtual event, taking place on Oct. 16, 2021, will discuss the future applications of diagnostic medicine and introduce the latest tool in the Wellevate® Connected Care platform, Wellevate Labs.

LiveLabs 2021 will bring practitioners together with some of the leading voices in functional and lifestyle medicine to discuss and apply the full potential of diagnostic labs for the betterment of patient diagnoses, data collection and connected care.

The event’s keynote speaker is world-renowned physician Dr. Mark Hyman. The widely recognized expert in functional medicine and nutrition is a regular medical contributor on CNN, Good Morning America, The Dr. Oz Show, and The View. He is also the creator and host of The Doctor’s Farmacy podcast.

Additional speakers lending their knowledge and expertise in diagnostic medicine include:

Carrie Jones, ND, MPH – Naturopathic Physician and FABNE board certified with more than 15 years of experience in the field of functional and integrative medicine

David L. Katz, MD – A leading specialist in preventative and lifestyle medicine; founder of Diet ID

Dan Kalish, DC – Founder of the Kalish Institute and an expert in designing practice plans, and a three-time published author

Jim LaValle, RPh, CCN, MT – Globally recognized clinical pharmacist and nutritionist, author and educator

Jillian Sarno Teta, ND – Digestive health practitioner and author of “Natural Solutions for Digestive Health” and the creator of Fix Your Digestion

Robert Sheeler, MD – Mayo Clinic physician for more than 20 years, board-certified in headache, family, integrative, holistic, functional medicine, and urgent care

Jaclyn Smeaton, ND – A licensed naturopathic doctor and regular speaker addressing regulatory affairs, health tech, and clinical practice

“The diagnostics industry is rapidly evolving, and at Emerson Ecologics we’re excited to be a part of the transformation,” says Jaclyn Smeaton, ND, senior vice president of medical education at Emerson Ecologics. “We created LabsLive 2021 to dedicate a full day to address the power of diagnostic labs and the impact it has in functional and lifestyle medicine today.”

Wellevate Labs revolutionizes the field of diagnostic medicine by aggregating the ordering, reporting and secure sharing of conventional and specialty labs into one seamlessly integrated portal through the Wellevate platform. The new service expands provider access through its physician support network by facilitating lab orders for qualified providers with a qualified physician co-signature.

LiveLabs 2021 will take place on Oct. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST (10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST). To register, visit go.wellevate.me/labslive. For more information about Wellevate Labs, powered by Evexia Diagnostics, please visit go.wellevate.me/labs.

About Emerson Ecologics

Since 1980, Emerson Ecologics, LLC has grown to be the trusted partner to nearly 50,000 integrative health practitioners. Over 40 years of experience and expertise have fueled Emerson Ecologics’ innovative Wellevate® Connected Care platform. This dynamic suite of digital tools is designed to help seamlessly connect healthcare providers with their patients and clients. Wellevate in conjunction with Emerson Ecologics’ wholesale offerings work together to create the complete omnichannel dispensing solution for the entire wellness journey. For more information, visit emersonecologics.com.

