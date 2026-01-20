Emergent Raises $70M from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Enable Anyone to Turn Ideas into Monetizable Software

Emergent ARR grew from $100K to $50 million in just seven months, driven by more than 5 million users worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emergent, the fast-growing AI software creation platform that helps anyone build full-stack, production-ready web and mobile applications, announced it has raised $70 million in Series B funding from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from Prosus, Lightspeed, Together, and Y Combinator. In total, Emergent has now raised $100 million within seven months of launch. The funding comes as more than 5 million users are already building and shipping real products on Emergent across more than 190 countries.

2026 is shaping up to be the year of the entrepreneur, with one in three U.S. adults planning to start a new business or side hustle within the next 12 months. For decades, technical barriers such as long development cycles, six-figure builds, and limited engineering talent acted as gatekeepers. Emergent eliminates these barriers by providing anyone who has a new business idea with the AI coding tools to make monetizable production-grade applications.

Emergent works like a full development team with agents that design, build, test, and scale software end to end. The result is real, dependable software built in a fraction of the time and cost, giving both established and first-time business owners the speed, confidence, and leverage of the world’s most advanced technology companies, without the overhead. Most importantly, business builders can monetize their creation, going from idea to cash flow in hours. Emergent produces production-grade software, engineered to ship, paired with Stripe and other built-in billing providers, so your product is monetization-ready on launch.

“Software creation is undergoing a structural shift,” said Mukund Jha, co-founder and CEO of Emergent. “It used to be that only people with technical training or capital got to turn ideas into real products. Emergent flips that model. We are seeing millions of people build and ship real businesses, workflows, and products in days. As a result, many are generating new sources of income. By helping everyday people build and monetize their ideas, Emergent is stepping in to power the most crucial segment of the economy – small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Coming just three months after Emergent raised $23 million in Series A funding, following a $7 million seed round, this marks one of the fastest Series A to Series B timelines in the AI category. In addition to new funding, Emergent is also announcing it has achieved $50 million in ARR in just seven months since launch. Emergent is proving that removing technical barriers unlocks an entirely new class of software creators, from small business owners to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Series B funding will support continued team growth, accelerated product development, and expansion into new markets as demand for AI-powered software creation among entrepreneurs and small businesses continues to scale. The investment from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank reflects growing confidence in Emergent's trajectory. The round follows recent backing from Google’s AI Futures Fund.

“Emergent is growing at a pace we rarely see because it is tapping into a segment that has never been served,” said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. “When barriers to software creation fall this quickly, behavior changes across industries, not just within the technology sector. Emergent is early in shaping how software gets created and monetized over the next decade, not just the next product cycle, and its users are quick to share their success.”

“Emergent is harnessing AI to unlock a massive wave of entrepreneurship by removing the technical and capital barriers that have historically limited who can build software,” said Sarthak Misra, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We are excited to partner with Mukund, Madhav, and the Emergent team on a shared vision to help entrepreneurs worldwide turn ideas into businesses.”

Start building with Emergent today at: https://emergent.sh/.

About Emergent

Emergent is the fast-growing platform that lets anyone create full-stack, production-ready applications using autonomous AI agents. Emergent’s vision is to enable ambitious people to move at the speed of their thought — to build faster, go bigger, and be unblocked from technical limitations. Launched in 2025, Emergent is backed by Khosla Ventures, SoftBank, Lightspeed, YC, Prosus, Together, and Google’s AI Futures Fund. Its mission is to democratize who gets to build software and bring new ideas to life.

