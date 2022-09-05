Emergent Cold LatAm announces the expansion of the facility located in Palin, confirming its leadership in Guatemala

One more step in Emergent Cold LatAm’s consolidation in a key Central American market.

PALIN, Guatemala–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm), the fastest-growing cold storage logistics operator in Latin America, announces the expansion of more than 5,000 frozen pallet positions in its headquarters, Palin, Guatemala.

This facility features cold storage rooms and an area dedicated to value-added services. The expansion brings over 5,000 additional pallet positions for frozen products, reaching a total of around 16,000 pallet positions. It is now the biggest cold storage facility in Guatemala for controlled-temperature storage services.

“This expansion consolidates Emergent Cold LatAm’s leadership in controlled-temperature storage and logistics in Guatemala and the region,” says Hernán Davila, Emergent Cold LatAm’s Managing Director for Central America and the Caribbean. “We have important plans for Guatemala. We will keep expanding our capacities in the current facilities, and soon we will announce new locations and expansions,” highlighted Davila.

Guatemala is the biggest economy and the most populated country in Central America, having direct access to the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, in addition to a well-developed port system. “Guatemala is an important player in the global food trade market, and it is key to our expansion and nearshoring strategy,” pointed out David Palfenier, Emergent Cold LatAm’s chairman.

Emergent Cold currently has three headquarters in Guatemala, located in Palin, Xela and Villanueva. Together they have a storage capacity for over 20,000 pallet positions, in addition to room for future expansions.

About Emergent Cold Latin America

Emergent Cold LatAm (www.emergentcoldlatam.com) is building a cold storage network of the highest quality to provide integrated and comprehensive temperature-controlled logistic solutions to customers all over Latin America. The company was founded to cover the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market and to meet the increasing demand from domestic and global customers. With this acquisition, Emergent Cold LatAm now operates in 19 cold storage facilities, with more than 500 trucks and 3 facilities under construction, to complete a total of 9 countries across Latin America.

Contacts

Emergent Cold LatAm

Rafael Rocha – rafael.rocha@emergentcold.com – +507 6747-8153