Emerald Reschedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results to before market open on May 9, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international). A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 11:30am ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13729258. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 16, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access the webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https://investor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com.

