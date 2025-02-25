EMEA National Security Agency Invests Over $5M in Cognyte Portfolio to Enhance Public Safety, Highlighting Trust in Advanced Solutions

Customer broadens adoption of Cognyte’s platforms, unifying the agency’s data sources to deliver AI-driven actionable insights and accelerate investigations

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced a deal exceeding $5 million with a national security agency in the Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA) region. By upgrading their existing Cognyte platform and expanding their investment in Cognyte’s portfolio, this longstanding customer will derive additional value and real-time insights for successful investigations, precise threat resolution and enhanced public safety.

The adoption of Cognyte’s decision intelligence platform empowers the agency to unify disparate data sources and process vast amounts of data into a single, cohesive view for greater investigative effectiveness. Leveraging unique Cognyte innovations in AI, data fusion and advanced analytics, the agency gains a clear, actionable view of national security threats to address challenges around border security, crime and terror.

Using advanced analytics tools, the agency’s investigative teams can generate deep insights into illicit activity, significantly accelerating the accuracy and resolution of investigations while optimizing resource allocation. The platform eliminates the need for labor-intensive manual queries across disparate data silos and automates the complex cross-analysis needed to extract actionable intelligence. The user-friendly design streamlines collaboration across investigative teams, and AI-powered data fusion analytics, based on intelligence expertise, helps to solve more cases faster, enhancing the agency’s overall effectiveness, efficiency and success.

“Customers who fully leverage Cognyte’s comprehensive portfolio achieve transformative improvements in their investigative intelligence capabilities,” said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. “This expansion will enhance our longstanding customer’s ability to identify and assess national security risks with unrivaled speed and accuracy helping safeguard their citizens and communities.”

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

