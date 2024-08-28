EMDA, a leading Israeli Proxy Advisor, backs Value Base at the Cognyte Software Limited (“Cognyte”) Shareholder Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EMDA Research, an Israeli based proxy advisor has advised their institutional clients, to vote FOR Tal Yaacobi’s election and AGAINST Chairman Earl Shanks’ re-election to the Board at the Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (Nasdaq: CGNT) 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2024. EMDA has further recommended shareholders vote AGAINST the Compensation Plan for the CEO.

EMDA concluded that Mr. Yaacobi would strengthen the independence of the company’s board. EMDA opposed the re-election of Chairman Earl Shanks, citing the company’s staggered board as poor governance practice. EMDA’s emphasis on this point underscores the importance of removing Chairman Shanks on September 4. Due to the Cognyte’s staggered board structure, if Mr. Shanks were to be elected on September 4, shareholders will not have an opportunity to oppose Chairman Shanks’ re-election until 2027. As such, there is an urgent need to replace him now before he can oversee any further destruction in shareholder value.

Tal Yaacobi, Managing Partner of Value Base, was quoted as saying “we welcome the decision of EMDA to back our voting recommendations at the Cognyte shareholder Meeting. Change is needed to stop the 75% decline in the share price that has occurred during Chairman Shanks’ tenure on the Board and to replace Cognyte’s CEO Compensation Plan with one that is aligned with shareholders’ interests. We wish to remind all shareholders that there is an opportunity only every 3 years to remove Chairman Shanks, so your vote on this matter is urgently needed.”

Value Base Ltd. and its affiliates (collectively, “Value Base”), own approximately 9.33% of the ordinary shares and the largest shareholder of Cognyte urge shareholders to vote:

– FOR the election of Tal Yaacobi to the Company’s board.



– FOR the approval of indemnification, liability insurance and compensation to Tal Yaacobi as provided to all other directors.



– AGAINST reelection of Earl Shanks.



– AGAINST the approval of the CEO compensation plan.

Change is urgently needed, so vote today!

About Value Base: Value Base, managed by Victor Shamrich and Ido Neuberger, is a leading investment banking group in Israel. It offers a wide range of financial services and strategic financial consulting under one roof. The group has special expertise in capital markets with extensive experience in initiating and managing complex transactions across various industries. Value Base initiates and manages complex investment transactions for its clients, oversees public and private offerings, supports mergers and acquisitions transactions, and represents leading international investment entities in Israel. Additionally, the group owns an economic research company that provides economic analyses to all institutional investors in Israel.

Value Base Fund is a private investment fund established by the Value Base group. The fund has already raised approximately $200 million and is expected to make equity investments in companies amounting to over $250 million. The fund primarily targets significant positions in publicly traded and private Israeli companies with proven business models, working alongside their management to enhance their value and achieve capital appreciation.

Among the fund’s investors are leading Israeli institutional investors, including Clal Insurance and Discount Capital, as well as Value Base shareholders who have committed over $25 million of their own capital into the fund.

Tal Yaacobi, the Managing Partner of Value Base Fund, has over twenty years of experience in investment management and strategic consulting. Tal previously served as a partner at Shamrock Israel Growth Fund, an affiliate of the private investment company of the Roy E. Disney family, where he led investments and value creation in a range of Israeli companies, guiding them to successful exits for the fund. Prior to that, he worked as a strategic consultant at McKinsey in New York. Tal is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA with distinction from Cornell University.

If shareholders have any questions, please contact our Proxy Solicitor, Alliance Advisors at:



Alliance Advisors



200 Broadacres Drive, 3rd Floor



Bloomfield, NJ 07003



Email: CGNT@allianceadvisors.com

