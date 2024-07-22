Emburse Unveils Next Generation of Travel and Expense Technology at GBTA 2024 Conference

Fully integrated, end-to-end booking, trip management, virtual card and expense management to deliver greater spend control and a new era of business travel

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emburse, whose leading travel and expense solutions power forward-thinking organizations, continues its innovative track record by unveiling its vision for the next generation of integrated, end-to-end travel and expense management solutions, with the latest in fintech, at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Annual Conference.





Emburse’s vision for a fully integrated travel suite includes Emburse Book, a modern, enterprise-grade online tool for booking flights (including NDC), rail, hotels and ground transportation. Emburse Book will be completely integrated with Emburse Expense, TRIPBAM and Emburse Go, as well as an organization’s existing TMC, delivering one-click approvals and Emburse Cards virtual cards issuance for travel booking and on-trip spend. Fully itemized travel itineraries will flow seamlessly into a user’s Emburse expense and trip management solutions, ensuring data integrity, compliance and streamlining both the business traveler and finance team’s expense process.

Today’s business travelers expect a seamless, mobile-centric experience throughout their journey – from pre-approved virtual cards that keep spend within policy, to flight and hotel bookings that automatically sync with the expense solution and in the individual’s travel companion app. In addition, if a hotel room or airline ticket drops in price, it can be automatically rebooked, with the new cost reflected in expenses, and cost savings flowing back to the organization. This highly automated, effortless travel experience means business travelers have more time to do what they love, rather than spending countless hours on expenses.

“For far too long, mid-market, enterprise and even multinational corporations have dealt with a limited choice of end-to-end T&E technology vendors, which has stifled innovation, increased out-of-policy spend and downgraded the business traveler experience. That unhappy status quo ends today with those on Emburse products and solutions,” said Marne Martin, CEO at Emburse. “We’ve heard loud and clear that this size of organization needs to future-proof their entire T&E technology suite. We are excited to respond to that need with Emburse Book and our next-generation expense and travel management solutions. Emburse is recognized as the innovation leader in corporate expense and post-booking travel management solutions. Delivering this same level of innovation throughout the entire business travel lifecycle will help organizations to break free from the frustration of their current travel and expense management process.”

Emburse Chrome River Expense, the company’s flagship expense management solution for midsize to large organizations, is also being reimagined to support the needs of mobile-first, tech-forward business travelers. The solution will feature a completely redesigned user interface, bringing automation to a new level with a range of innovative features and added content. These include increased automation and AI, missing expense suggestions for end-users, next generation optical character recognition and automated expense item creation, as well as an industry-leading business rules engine, which will automatically categorize expenses and ensure spend policy compliance.

“Modern workforces expect business travel solutions that complement their highly mobile, digital lifestyle,” said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications at IDC. “They want smart, user-friendly and highly automated solutions that can take care of manual tasks in the background and allow them to focus on their jobs. Emburse has made several meaningful investments showing a deep commitment to building the next generation of T&E software. Their aim is clear – helping companies significantly improve business traveler satisfaction and productivity, as well as helping companies to streamline financial processes and better control costs.”

Additionally, the company is bringing its TRIPBAM solutions under the Emburse brand, solidifying the integration of the two organizations since Emburse’s acquisition of TRIPBAM in July 2023. TRIPBAM’s flagship travel reshopping solution is now Emburse Reshop, and its auditing and benchmarking solutions are now Emburse Audit and Emburse Benchmark.

“TRIPBAM has rapidly become a key part of Emburse on a technical, commercial and operational level. As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of it becoming part of the family and we announce our vision of a fully integrated, end-to-end travel and expense experience, it’s fitting that we bring TRIPBAM and its products fully under the Emburse umbrella,” added Marne Martin.

Emburse is an industry-leading T&E management provider and through a best-in-class acquisitions strategy, has created an unparalleled user experience for business travelers and is now positioned to take that experience to the next level.

About Emburse

Emburse delivers innovative end-to-end travel and expense management solutions that solve for what’s next for forward-thinking organizations. Our suite of award-winning products are trusted by more than 12 million finance and travel leaders, and business professionals around the world. More than 20,000 organizations in 120 countries, from Global 2000 corporations and small-medium businesses to public sector agencies and nonprofits, count on us to manage business travel and employee expenses with ease.

Our highly automated, mobile-first solutions streamline business travel planning, booking and management, and eliminate manual, time-consuming expense submissions, approval and reconciliation. We deliver efficiency and time savings, increase financial visibility, enhance spend control and compliance, and improve the entire business travel experience. This empowers our customers and their teams to deliver meaningful value for their organizations.

For more information visit emburse.com, or follow our social channels at @emburse.

Contacts

Kristina Leal



Firebrand Communications for Emburse



415.848.9175



emburse@firebrand.marketing