Emburse Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Travel and Expense Management Software

Emburse is positioned in the Leaders category for small business, mid-market, and enterprise expense automation

LOS ANGELES & PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emburse, the global leader in spend optimization, has announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Management Applications – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Management Applications for Enterprise 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment; IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Management Applications for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment; and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Management Applications for Small Business 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape for Enterprise recognized Emburse for its Emburse Chrome River Expense solution. According to the report, “Emburse Chrome River’s system architecture is built so that any component can be replaced or added as new technological innovations and unanticipated global requirements are brought to market, without limiting or significantly impacting the rest of the software design and underlying code.” The solution can easily manage travel and expenses for multinational organizations, multi-entity, multiple general ledgers, and multi-language companies.

The IDC MarketScape for small businesses recognized Emburse for its Emburse Certify Expense solution, noting, “Emburse Certify’s system architecture is built so that any component can be replaced or added as new technological innovations and unanticipated global requirements are brought to market, without limiting or significantly impacting the rest of the software design and underlying code.”

“Emburse is recognized as a Leader due to its products’ broad range of functionality and modern system architectures, which make them easily adaptable to the ever-changing technological landscape. Even as global requirements shift and new innovations become standard, these products’ design and underlying platform should enable them to remain at the forefront,” said Kevin Permenter, research manager at IDC. “Small and mid-sized businesses looking for an easy-to-use application with integrated travel booking and expense management should look into Certify Expense, while enterprises looking for a travel and expense management solution with deep experience dealing with complex business environments should consider Chrome River Expense.”

“The IDC MarketScape is one of the top vendor evaluation models, so to see the company positioned as a Leader in three categories is a tremendous achievement,” said Eric Friedrichsen, CEO of Emburse. “Our focus on humanizing work means that creating fully-featured, user-friendly, and future-proof solutions is absolutely critical. Having this effort and focus recognized by the IDC MarketScape is a testament to the entire team here, and serves as a powerful validation for any organization looking to invest in a next-generation expense automation solution.

“The current fragile economy makes it even more critical for finance leaders to effectively ensure expense policy compliance and optimize their spend, and an expense management solution is an essential tool to achieve this. This IDC MarketScape comes at an extremely opportune time as more organizations are looking to digitize their financial processes, and we are thrilled to see that our customers’ confidence in Emburse’s solutions is similarly matched by our position as a Leader in expense management for organizations of all sizes.”

Excerpts of the following reports can be downloaded here.

About Emburse

Emburse is the global leader in spend optimization. Our expense, travel management, purchasing and accounts payable, and payments solutions are trusted by more than 12 million business professionals, including CFOs, finance teams, and travelers. More than 18,000 organizations in 120 countries, including FORTUNE 100 corporations, high-growth startups, public sector agencies, and nonprofits, count on our intelligent automation, sophisticated analytics, and unmatched spend control to streamline processes, increase spend visibility, enhance compliance, and deliver positive financial outcomes.

Our mission is to humanize work by eliminating manual, time-consuming tasks, so our customers and their teams can focus on what matters most in their personal and professional lives.

For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com, or follow our social channels at @Emburse.

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

