Embark Releases Webcast From Embark Day Showcasing Business and Technology Progress to Accelerate Rollout of Autonomous Trucking

Company Hosted Over 20 On-Highway Autonomous Truck Demonstrations

Former Secretary of Transportation and Embark Board Member Elaine Chao Discussed AV Policy in Fireside Chat

Webcast Featuring ‘Embark Day’ Presentations Made Available for Investor Access

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Embark Trucks Inc. (“Embark” or “the Company”), a leading developer of autonomous software technology for the trucking industry, hosted investors, analysts, media, and partners at its San Francisco headquarters for Embark Day, the company’s inaugural behind-the-scenes conference with deep access and insight into its technology and business. ­

Attendees were given the opportunity to experience Embark’s technology first-hand and ride in an Embark-equipped self-driving truck on a 57-mile loop around the East Bay area in Northern California. The demonstration featured a variety of real-life road scenarios and complex maneuvers, including driving on surface streets, navigating heavy traffic, passing through a tunnel, and seamlessly driving through stretches of road without lane markers.

The investor-focused event featured the following sessions, all of which can be viewed here:

A detailed business update from Embark CEO Alex Rodrigues and CFO Richard Hawwa, including an overview of the Company’s technology, business plan, and partnership strategy.

A panel discussion with Embark Advisory Board Members Terry Kline, former CIO, Navistar; Michele Meyer, former President & SVP, Snacks Operating Unit, General Mills; and Mike Pigors, former Region President, US Domestic and US International Operations, FedEx.

Insights from existing Embark investor and Partner at Sequoia Capital, Pat Grady.

An in-depth look at the Company’s differentiated go-to-market partnership strategy with Embark Head of Business Development, Sam Abidi.

A fireside chat with the Honorable Elaine Chao, Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Labor, hosted by Embark Head of Policy & Communications, Jonny Morris.

Links to the webcast and investor presentation are available here: [webcast] and [investor presentation].

Embark previously announced its entry into a definitive business combination with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB) (“Northern Genesis 2”). The closing of the Business Combination is expected in the second half of 2021 and remains subject to the approval of the shareholders of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II last week announced that the close of business on October 6, 2021, has been set as the record date for the determination of stockholders eligible to receive the proxy and vote at the special meeting to be held to consider and approve the merger with Embark. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, Embark will be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol, “EMBK.”

About Embark

​​Embark is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $700 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program. The company partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation, collectively representing over 35,000 trucks.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com.

About Northern Genesis 2

Northern Genesis 2 is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The management team overseeing the Northern Genesis 2 investment platform brings a unique entrepreneurial owner-operator mindset and a proven history of creating shareholder value across the sustainable power and energy value chain. The team is committed to helping the next great public company find its path to success; a path which will most certainly recognize the growing sensitivity of customers, employees and investors to alignment with the principles underlying sustainability.

