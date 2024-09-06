Embark On A Galactic Quest With Astro Bot, Launching Today On PlayStation 5

Astro’s Biggest Adventure Yet Brings Fun For Everyone While Celebrating 30 Years of PlayStation

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced the launch of Astro Bot on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, the latest game in the critically acclaimed series. This highly anticipated release takes players on an interstellar adventure in search of Astro’s lost spaceship crew, who have been scattered across the galaxies after the PS5 mothership is attacked. Astro Bot pays tribute to three decades of play with crew members inspired by iconic games from past and present, helping to kick off celebrations for a significant milestone – the 30th anniversary of PlayStation.









Game developer Team ASOBI, part of PlayStation Studios, designed Astro Bot to showcase the power of PS5 with its vibrant and colorful 4K* visuals, immersive 3D audio** technology, and ultra high-speed SSD that lets players jump between galaxies in the blink of an eye. The DualSense wireless controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback bring Astro’s actions to life as players feel the might of new power ups as well as environments Astro traverses across, from hard metallic surfaces to more squishy textures in water.

“Astro Bot truly has something for everyone and we are so proud of what Team ASOBI have accomplished,” said Hermen Hulst, CEO, SIE’s Studio Business Group. “Whether you have been with us for three decades or just curious about what makes gaming so special, Astro Bot offers an adventure that’s fun, accessible, and packed with surprises. As we celebrate 30 years of PlayStation, we are inviting everyone to experience the magic of gaming through Astro’s eyes.”

During this epic adventure Astro will reunite with over 150 iconic heroes from PlayStation history, helping to kick off celebrations for the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. That includes the Lovestruck Lyricist, an homage to PaRappa the Rapper, the Yharnam Hunter, an homage to Bloodborne, and many more.

Players venture across six galaxies and over 80 levels, from lush forests, sandy beaches, hot volcanoes to more surprising locations such as a gigantic hourglass or the canopy of a singing tree.

To assist with his mission, Astro can use over 15 new abilities offering unique play styles. That includes Barkster, the Bulldog Booster that lets Astro air-dash and smash through enemies and obstacles, the Twin-Frog Gloves that offer long-range punching and the ability to swing, and a Giant Sponge that lets Astro suck up water from the environment to grow huge and cause massive (and slightly moist) destruction. Combined with improved Astro controls, these new powers take the Astro platforming experience to new heights while remaining accessible for all.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has also released the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller. The controller’s design features Astro’s signature blue accents on the handles and buttons, carved-in, sci-fi lines as well as the trademark playful pair of eyes on the touch pad. The Limited Edition controller is designed to resemble Astro’s in-game speeder, which also happens to be a DualSense wireless controller.

*4K resolution requires a compatible 4K TV or display.

**3D Audio via built-in TV speakers or analog/USB stereo headphones.

