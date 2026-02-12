Emagine IT Awarded $40M CMS Contract to Help Keep America’s Health Services Secure and Reliable

Contract supports CMS mission to protect sensitive data, improve system resilience, and ensure uninterrupted services for millions of Americans

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emagine IT, a mission-focused federal technology and cybersecurity firm, today announced it has been awarded a GRC Readiness Assessment contract with a ceiling value of $40 million by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The contract will support CMS efforts to strengthen cybersecurity posture, modernize compliance processes, and enhance the reliability of systems that millions of Americans depend on every day to access Medicare, Medicaid, and other essential health services.

“This work is fundamentally about trust,” said Cedric Sims, CEO, Emagine IT. “Americans rely on CMS systems to deliver critical healthcare services securely, accurately, and without disruption. This contract allows us to help CMS proactively safeguard sensitive data, reduce risk, and ensure these systems continue to serve the public effectively.”

Advancing Security and Reliability for CMS Users

Through this contract, Emagine IT will conduct comprehensive GRC readiness assessments designed to:

Protect sensitive personal and health information from evolving cyber threats

Strengthen system resilience to reduce outages and service disruptions

Streamline compliance and oversight, enabling CMS to operate more efficiently

Support faster, more secure modernization efforts across CMS programs

These improvements directly benefit Americans who rely on CMS programs by reinforcing the security and stability of the digital systems that underpin eligibility, enrollment, claims processing, and benefits delivery.

Supporting Federal Priorities Through Innovation

Emagine IT will bring its expertise in AI-enabled analytics, automation, and federal GRC frameworks to help CMS identify risks earlier, improve decision-making, and accelerate remediation efforts. The approach aligns with federal priorities to modernize government technology while maintaining transparency, accountability, and public trust.

A Milestone for Mission-Driven Growth

The award represents a significant milestone in Emagine IT’s continued growth in the federal health and civilian markets and reinforces the company’s role as a trusted partner to agencies navigating complex regulatory and security environments. Heading this program is Brigadier General (Ret.) Marlon E. Crook Sr., who recently joined Emagine IT as Director of Operations and serves as Program Manager on the CMS contract. With more than three decades of military and federal leadership, Crook brings a career defined by disciplined execution and mission-focused performance.

“Culture matters,” said Crook. “From my earliest days in uniform, integrity and excellence were not slogans - they were expectations. After spending time with the team at Emagine IT, it was clear those values aren’t marketing language here. They are operationalized every day in how the company delivers for its clients and supports its people.”

His commitment to ethical leadership and operational excellence will guide both company growth and the delivery of this critical CMS program.

