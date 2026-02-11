Elysian Strengthens Leadership Team with a New Head of Claims Strategy

Seasoned industry executive Armando Andrade joins Elysian to accelerate growth and advance AI-native claims capabilities.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Claims--Elysian, the first AI-Native Third-Party Administrator (TPA) built for complex commercial claims, today announced a senior leadership appointment that further deepens the company’s product and operational expertise.

Armando Andrade joins as Head of Claims Strategy.

Andrade brings 20+ years of enterprise claims and TPA operational leadership. He joins Elysian from TheBest Claims Solutions, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Claims Operations, overseeing P&C operations, carrier partnerships, and enterprise program delivery across North America. His career also included more than a decade at State Farm where he held multiple senior multiline claims and operational leadership roles.

In his role at Elysian, Andrade will lead claims strategy and enterprise execution, partnering closely with clients to modernize claims operations while ensuring disciplined, scalable delivery as the platform grows. He will play a key role in aligning claims expertise, operational rigor, and AI-driven capabilities to support Elysian’s expanding commercial footprint.

"Armando brings the carrier relationships and operational credibility needed to execute at enterprise scale. His experience will strengthen our ability to deliver excellence on our commitments as we grow," said Grace Hanson, Elysian Founder and CEO.

“Claims is an industry I know and care about deeply,” said Andrade. “Elysian is rethinking how claims should work at scale by pairing real operational expertise with AI-native technology. This is an opportunity to modernize claims execution without losing what matters most—judgment, accountability, and results.”

Andrade’s appointment marks Elysian’s second executive leadership addition in 2026, following the appointment of Laila Beane as Chief Marketing Officer in January. Both hires reflect Elysian’s continued investment in strong leadership as the company enters its next phase of growth.

About Elysian

Founded in late 2024, Elysian is the first AI-native TPA proven to achieve superior outcomes in commercial insurance. Elysian combines AI-orchestrated claims processing with elite adjusting talent to handle complex commercial claims with unprecedented efficiency. Intrinsic multimodal AI-agent orchestration, purpose-built machine learning, statistical optimization and autonomous decision systems to deliver precise insights that empower adjusters to make the right decisions. Learn more at www.elysian.is.

